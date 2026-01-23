Red Sox Reunion Ruled Out With 8-Year MLB Veteran

The Boston Red Sox have been a team that has been dipping its toes in the catcher market this offseason, although there isn't anything to show for the club's interest yet.

Boston was one of the teams linked to Philadelphia Phillies All-Star JT Realmuto throughout the offseason, but he opted to return to the organization. Victor Caratini was another guy the Red Sox reportedly had interest in, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

There are still options out there to watch for Boston fans, but Cotillo did rule out one reunion: Reese McGuire.

This is for the best

Aug 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Reese McGuire (20) walks to the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Red Sox remain engaged in a thinned-out catching market as they look to add depth before Opening Day. Total guess here, but if the market falls the right way, Christian Vázquez is someone Alex Cora loves and would love to have around," Cotillo wrote on X. "Again, speculation and not a report. ...

"There are a handful of veteran catchers who remain available. One that the Red Sox won’t be re-uniting with is Reese McGuire, who I’m hearing is headed elsewhere. Have heard Brewers are involved on McGuire."

Arguably, this is for the best. McGuire played in 44 games in 2025 for the Chicago Cubs and had a .226/.245/.444 with nine homers and 24 RBIs. The power numbers were impressive. He actually set a new career high in the small sample size, but Wong remains a better option.

He had a bad season offensively in 2025, there's no denying that. But he dealt with injuries. When he was last fully healthy in 2024, he had 13 homers and hit .280. Clearly, someone like Realmuto would've been an upgrade. But McGuire isn't an upgrade at this time.

Boston should consider all options, but shouldn't just add another backstop just to do it. If the Red Sox are going to bring in a new backup catcher, they should look for a clear upgrade over Wong, which may be tough to do. Another season with him as the No. 2 really wouldn't hurt.

