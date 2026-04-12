Red Sox Lose 26-Year-Old Slugger for 'A While'

The Boston Red Sox aren't going to have one of their best sluggers in the lineup for "a while."

Triston Casas missed the vast majority of the 2025 season after rupturing his left patellar tendon. Since then, he has been hard at work rehabbing to try to be ready to roll. There was even a time when he set a public goal of being ready for Opening Day. That unfortunately didn't become reality, though. Casas didn't get into big league game action during Spring Training and has since suffered a setback, although not with his knee. He has been dealing with pain in his rib area and has been shut down.

On Saturday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on Casas and noted that Boston is viewing the injury as an oblique/rib injury and that he will be out for "a while," as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

The Red Sox slugger won't be back soon

May 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“Right now, we’re going to treat it like an oblique, rib injury,” Cora said, as transcribed by Cotillo. “He’s going to be out for a while but we’re still waiting for the news from the doctor. ... From what I know right now, our doctor feels like this has nothing to do with what happened before. But let’s wait for the surgeon, see what he has to say and go from there. As of now, they’re going to treat it like an oblique/rib kind of thing.”

The 26-year-old just can't catch a break. Casas broke out as a rookie in 2023 with 24 homers and 65 RBIs, but hasn't been able to live up to the hype since. In 2024, he played just 63 games. In 2025, he played 29 games.

Now, the club is still waiting to see how long Casas will be out of commission. Hopefully, the injury doesn't require any sort of surgery or anything of that nature. The fact that the club is waiting to hear from a surgeon isn't promising. But, we should find out more in the near future.

Fortunately, the Red Sox are set at first base with Willson Contreras in town. But having Casas as a depth option will be helpful at some point. Especially with the Red Sox's offense lacking thump. Boston actually is tied for 27th in the league with just nine homers. The Red Sox need some power badly, but the answer isn't going to be Casas any time soon.