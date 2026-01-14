Wild Nico Hoerner Trade Proposal Sees Cubs Land Future Red Sox Ace

The Chicago Cubs have been the subject of baseball over the course of the last few days since they landed one of the biggest free agents on the market in their new third baseman Alex Bregman.

While Cubs fans (and players) have been thrilled since the move was made on Saturday night, intense fear and panic also set in that the team may be on the cusp of trading away one of their fan-favorite stars. Because of his age and flexibility, Matt Shaw remains unlikely to be dealt. However, the most popular name has been second baseman Nico Hoerner.

Going into the final season of his contract, Hoerner is actively being pursued by the San Francisco Giants, however, the expectation from most is that Chicago would have to be blown away by an offer to actually move on from him.

In a recent article proposing some blockbuster trades, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report postulated the Boston Red Sox as a team that could come in and steal Hoerner in exchange for Boston's No. 4 prospect in 23-year-old left-hander Connelly Early.

Cubs trade proposal sends Hoerner to Red Sox for Connelly Early

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Cubs could simply hold onto Hoerner and use Matt Shaw in a super-utility role, but they now have a high-value trade chip who could be on his way out the door anyway with free agency awaiting next winter," Reuter wrote. "[Early] would give the organization much-needed depth with Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon both ticketed for free agency next offseason."

Interestingly, beyond the proposal from Reuter, baseball insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) echoed the same sentiment that it would take a huge offer, however that Boston could convince Chicago with either Early or even No. 2 prospect and fellow left-hander Payton Tolle.

"The Cubs would need to be overwhelmed for Hoerner, but the Red Sox could tempt them with a package that includes a young pitcher such as Connelly Early or Payton Tolle," Rosenthal wrote.

Should Cubs make deal if young left-handers are Dangled?

Nico Hoerner | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Frankly, when it comes to Early and especially Tolle, it would potentially be the Red Sox who hesitate rather than Chicago. Each has the potential to be a future ace, and young controllable pitching might be the most coveted asset in baseball right now.

The Cubs are rightfully going to hold their position at needing a haul to be willing to trade away Hoerner. However, if Boston is dangling their young southpaws in a potential deal, this may be the exact kind of haul Jed Hoyer is looking for.

Ultimately, if Chicago wants to try to win big in 2026, holding onto Hoerner is in their best interest and everything else from there can be figured out after the fact. However, if they don't plan on re-signing him, they must field these offers, and if they get one like Reuter and Rosenthal are proposing, it would be tough to say no.

Either way, it should be a fascinating next several weeks across the trade market.

