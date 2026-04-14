Red Sox Pipeline Update: 6'6'' Justin Gonzales Breaking Out in High-A
In this story:
The Boston Red Sox have a lot of firepower down in the minors right now.
While the 2026 season hasn't gone as planned so far, if you're a Red Sox fan looking for a little bit of excitement, look no further than No. 6 prospect Justin Gonzales down in High-A Greenville. Guys like Payton Tolle Franklin Arias, Jake Bennett or Kyson Witherspoon will get a good chunk of the buzz out there around Boston throughout the season, but don't forget about Gonzales.
Gonzales is just 19 years old and back in March, Red Sox legend David Ortiz spoke highly about him. In fact, he said that Gonzales has the tools to become a superstar. The 6'6'' slugger flashed some massive power potential throughout Spring Training, including a 117 miles per hour laser. He, himself, said that his goals as a player are to be like Aaron Judge. If he could live up to that potential, that certainly would be good for Boston. He at least looks the part at 6'6.''
The Red Sox prospect is thriving
He has kicked off the 2026 season with High-A Greenville and has been great so far this season. In seven games, he's slashing .276/.344/.517 with an .861 OPS. Gonzales already has two homers and six RBIs on the season as well. If he keeps playing like this, a promotion to Double-A Portland should be in his future and not very far away.
Right now, MLB.com has Gonzales' estimated arrival in the big leagues set to 2028. That makes sense. Again, he is just 19 years old. It's very unlikely that he's going to impact the big league club in 2026, but fans should be paying attention to him.
Over the course of the season, we will provide updates on all of the top prospects in the Red Sox's system, not just the ones near the big leagues. You'll hear about the Tolles of the world, but we'll also keep you updated on the guys lower in the system as well so as they progress and get closer to the big leagues, you already know who they are.
Gonzales is a very exciting prospect. Right now he's the team's No. 6 overall prospect, but if he keeps up this level of play, he's going to move up the list. He has intangibles, like his hulking frame, that you simply can't teach. If the Red Sox can get him to consistently tap into his raw power, he will help this club at some point over the next few years.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow patmcavoy