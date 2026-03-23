Red Sox Release Pair of Outfielders Just Before 2026 Season

The last week of spring training means everything to players at the fringes of the Boston Red Sox's major league roster, but Monday showed that the minor-leaguers have plenty to fight for as well.

Just before the new season was set to begin later this week, the Red Sox released a pair of outfielders who had been in the organization for the last handful of seasons, both of whom had reached Triple-A but not quite established themselves as true prospects.

According to a report from Baseball Now's Andrew Parker, Corey Rosier and Phillip Sikes were both let go by the organization on Monday.

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Why Rosier, Sikes got short end of stick

WooSox outfielder Corey Rosier takes the field slapping hands with the Oakmont Regional High School state champion baseball team on opening day at Polar Park Tuesday. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

Evidently, as the Red Sox were filling out their whiteboards for playing time at each of their minor-league affiliates, Rosier and Sikes didn't fit into the plans. It made sense, because the Red Sox sent down the likes of Kristian Campbell and Nate Eaton at the end of major league spring training, two players they think can be impactful in the majors this year who need reps in Triple-A.

Rosier, 26, was acquired in the same 2022 trade that brought first baseman Eric Hosmer to Boston and shipped former first-round pick Jay Groome to the San Diego Padres. He turned in a fairly solid season last year, with 16 games at Double-A and 85 games at Triple-A, adding up to a .740 OPS.

Sikes, who the Red Sox drafted in the 18th round in 2021, played exclusively in Triple-A last year and fared much worse, batting a flat .200 in 57 games with a .627 OPS. He had an acceptable 2024 season at Double-A offensively, but lots of other previous struggles.

Braiden Ward, Tyler McDonough, and Caden Rose were the other active outfielders on the Triple-A Worcester roster as of Monday, so between them, Campbell and Eaton, and any other utility players who might be able to mix in, Boston seemed to be overstocked with depth if they didn't clear out a few lockers.