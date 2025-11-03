Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu Join Boston History
The 2025 Gold Glove Award winners were announced across baseball on Sunday night and the Boston Red Sox were well-represented, specifically in the outfield.
Ceddanne Rafaela was named as the American League's Gold Glove Award winner in center field and Wilyer Abreu took home the award in right field for the second straight season.
This certainly isn't common. Christopher Smith of MassLive.com pointed out that this is just the fifth time in Red Sox history that they have had multiple outfielders win a Gold Glove Award in the same season and it is the first time since 2018 when Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. took home the honors in center field and right field as well.
The Red Sox have some serious defense in the outfield
"It is the first time the Red Sox had multiple winners in the same season since 2018 when Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Ian Kinsler were honored," Smith said. "It is the fifth time in team history the Red Sox have had multiple outfielders win a Gold Glove in the same year and the first time since Betts and Bradley did it in ’18."
Neither of these selections are overtly shocking. Rafaela finished the season with 21 outs above average. That's insane. There were just two players in baseball who were higher with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Bobby Witt Jr. both finishing the season with 24. Rafaela's glove is a game-changer in center field but there was a time when injuries were piling up for the Red Sox and he had to move to second base to help the team out for a bit.
There's an argument that if he was able to stay in center field all season, that OAA number could've been even better.
Abreu finished the season with eight outs above average. That just goes to show how insane Rafaela's season was, because Abreu clearly was no slouch. He won his first Gold Glove Award last year as a rookie and now has gone back-to-back.
Defense has been an issue for Boston in recent years, but not in the outfield when you have these guys out there.
