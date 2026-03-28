Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Has Confident Message On Returning to Triple-A

At first glance, it seems like Kristian Campbell's last year has thrust his Boston Red Sox future into uncertainty.

Last year's opening day second baseman, Campbell now ranks somewhere between fifth and seventh on the outfield depth chart, and was optioned to Triple-A to begin the season without much debate. He had a shaky spring on offense, following an offseason of swing changes and outside noise about what it would take to get back to the majors.

Campbell seems to be doing his best to ignore not only that external pressure, but the complicated reality of his fit with the roster.

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Campbell expressing faith in ability to return to majors

Jun 9, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) hits a RBI against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

On Friday, just before he went 0-for-3 with a walk in the Worcester Red Sox's season opener, Campbell expressed a strong belief in his ability to get back to the majors, even if the current roster fit isn't obvious.

“The only thing I can do is be as consistent as possible and work on my skills, and whenever the opportunity opens up again, I’ll be able to jump back into that spot, go back up and really play like I never missed a beat,” said Campbell, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

“I know it’s not going to be forever (in Triple-A). I’m young. I’m looking forward to being a consistent major league baseball player, everyday player. I know it’s coming back around. You’ve just got to be patient and work so whenever the time comes (to return to the majors), I’ll be ready.”

The Red Sox paid Campbell $60 million for his bat, so first and foremost, he needs to get back to thumping the ball, the way he did all season in the minors in 2024 and then for the first month of last season in the majors.

Certainly, Campbell has plenty more time to figure things out, but that doesn't guarantee it all comes together the way he and the Red Sox expect. For now, all the 23-year-old can do is take things one game at a time. If he does his part offensively, his break will eventually come.