Kristian Campbell's Red Sox Future Becoming Major Question Mark

It's been nearly a full year since Kristian Campbell was demoted to Triple-A by the Boston Red Sox, and the results have been anything but definitive.

Campbell famously rocketed through the minor leagues, won multiple Player of the Year honors in 2024, then got an eight-year, $60 million extension from the Red Sox last April. Two months into the second season of that extension, the Red Sox have to be pondering whether it was a wise investment.

After his worst month yet in the minor leagues at any level, Campbell seems farther away than ever from making a serious impact for the Red Sox in games that truly matter. He's got the physical tools to turn things around, but this is clearly becoming a mental battle at this point, too.

Campbell's brutal May underscores difficult reality

Worcester’s Kristian Campbell hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning against Lehigh Valley July 29 at Polar Park. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In May, Campbell hit .188 across 64 at-bats and slugged only .297. His last home run, which came against New York Yankees star Carlos Rodón on a rehab start, was all the way back on May 5.

Every decision the Red Sox made about Campbell this offseason was designed to get his bat going above all else. He was moved to a semi-permanent job in the outfield, where he's more capable than he is at second or first base, and sent to the Puerto Rican Winter League to get extra at-bats.

Though he's hitting the ball hard on occasion, he's rarely been able to keep it off the ground. And according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Campbell's 34% whiff rate in May was the worst of any month in his career at the Triple-A level.

There are still several seasons left for Campbell, who turns 24 at the end of this month, to make his impact and justify his contract. He also has another Triple-A option available next season. Time isn't yet the issue here.

But after struggles this prolonged, with the pressure of living up to that contract after a handful of setbacks, Campbell is fighting a mental battle at this point. In the ever-crowded Red Sox position player mix, it's not immediately clear when he'll ever fit in.