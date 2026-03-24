Red Sox's Triston Casas Reveals Encouraging Sign From Rehab Efforts

We still don't know exactly when the Boston Red Sox will get Triston Casas back from his devastating knee injury, but the news continues to be positive.

Casas, who is 10 1/2 months removed from a torn patellar tendon, has yet to appear in a game this spring. He's been reported to be moving around well, though, and on Sunday, MassLive also reported that the 26-year-old was close to getting into minor-league games.

Perhaps more importantly, Casas spoke about his own progression on Sunday, and his comments signaled that a positive trend has developed that could signal to the Red Sox that they'd be getting the best version of the young slugger once he returns.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Casas says he's hitting the ball harder and harder

Apr 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In a Sunday interview with Marcos Grunfeld of El Emergente, Casas revealed more about what he had and hadn't done yet in his rehab progression, while hinting that he was starting to get to a good place offensively, which is what matters to Boston whenever he does come back.

"I have been taking at-bats in the back fields. I'm starting to run bases out of the box. I do sliding practice individually from my hitting and my baserunning," Casas told Grunfeld. "So I'm doing everything, but I haven't put it all together in a game. And it's feeling good.

"I'm starting to see the ball better in my at-bats and the quality of contact has been progressively better throughout my training. So, just going to keep building on what I've been working on."

Red Sox fans with a positive view of Casas will always point to that second half of the season in 2023, when he was legitimately one of the best hitters in the sport. He can be a legitimate, middle-of-the-order power bat if everything clicks, and yet, the injuries of the last two years have kept us from seeing how much of his potential he can capitalize on in the here and now.

Up until this point, the Red Sox have to be happy with everything they've seen. But soon, the real tests will begin.