Red Sox's Romy González Finally Takes Big Step Towards Return

The Boston Red Sox desperately need to find some more offense and it sounds like a key piece for the organization is trending the right direction.

Injured utility man Romy González hasn't played in a game in the majors this season after undergoing shoulder surgery back in March. Fortunately, he's trending in the right direction and interim manager Chad Tracy shared that he has been swinging at "100 percent," as transcribed by MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.

“He started swinging the last couple of days with a one-hand finish,” Tracy said. “I told you guys he’s been swinging at 100 percent, but waiting to swing and finish with one hand. He’s started doing that, so we’re starting to creep closer to a rehab assignment.”

The Red Sox Utility Man Is Trending Up

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

He continued and noted that he needs to continue swinging for a "little bit" before the club can send him on a minor league rehab assignment.

"For a little bit," Tracy said of González. "And obviously, he hasn’t played in a while so [after that], there’s going to be an assignment. We’re going to go day-to-day on how he does that, how he responds, how he feels. And then it’s a matter of how much BP does he need before he can go on an assignment and play some games. At least we’re heading in the right direction with him, which is good.”

Now, we're not days away from González returning. As Tracy noted, he's going to need a minor league rehab assignment. The second he begins a rehab assignment, a 20-day clock will begin before the club will have to decide whether or not to bring him back up to the big league roster. So, if you're a Red Sox fan waiting for González to return, the next big step will come whenever the club announces a rehab assignment, then the 20-day clock will begin.

González can help this club out. Last season, he played in 96 games with Boston and slashed .305/.343/.483 with an .826 OPS, nine homers, 53 RBIs, six stolen bases, 18 walks, 23 doubles, three triples, and 47 runs scored. He was a 2.1-WAR player and specifically gave Boston a boost at first base after Triston Casas landed on the Injured List.

At this point, the Red Sox need all of the help that they can get if they want to turn this season around. The sooner González returns, the better.