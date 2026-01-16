Red Sox's Updated Bo Bichette Outlook Revealed After $130M Splurge

The Boston Red Sox acted quickly and decisively after losing Alex Bregman in free agency, and in the process, they shelled out $130 million.

That was the reported value of the five-year deal the Red Sox agreed to with former Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suárez on Wednesday. It was a long-awaited splash for Boston, but it still left the lineup at least one big bat short.

In the first few days after Bregman agreed to sign with the Chicago Cubs, the Red Sox were presumed to be power players for longtime Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. However, knowing that Boston has been reluctant to push the envelope in terms of payroll, one might reasonably question whether that was realistic in a post-Suárez world.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Red Sox-Bichette pairing seems unreasonable to expect

On Friday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe revealed that a Bichette pursuit seemed unlikely for the Red Sox in the aftermath of the Suárez contract, which likely comes as no surprise to most who follow the team.

"The appeal of Bregman was his multi-dimensional impact as a strong hitter who doesn’t strike out, gets on base at a strong rate, taps into pull-side power, plays excellent defense, and offers clubhouse leadership," wrote Speier.

"That’s a combination the Sox are unlikely to replicate in their infield, particularly given that they’ve now pushed their payroll to its highest level in franchise history, at a projected level of roughly $265 million to $270 million for luxury tax purposes. The Sox appear to be unlikely suitors for Bo Bichette, for instance."

Fielding a $300 million payroll just doesn't seem to be something this Red Sox team is willing to do. There were questions about their willingness to go over $264 million, the second luxury tax penalty threshold, all offseason, and those questions may not even go away now that Suárez is set to be on the books.

Whatever is left for Boston to accomplish, it seems more likely now that it will come via trade, as the club's surplus of starting pitchers and outfielders could line up for another team to part ways with a big infield bat.

More MLB: Jarren Duran Gets Estimated Trade Likelihood From Red Sox Insider