Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu Lands on List Every MLB Star Would Love

Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu has been phenomenal for the organization to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

While Boston is 4-8 on the season, Abreu has been one of the best overall players in the league to kick off the season. That's not an exaggeration, by any means. In fact, Abreu is one of just three players in the league to already have one or more wins above replacement, per FanGraphs. Abreu, Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner and New York Yankees starter Cam Schlittler are the only three players in the league to reach this threshold.

Not Aaron Judge, or Shohei Ohtani, or Vladimir Guerrero Jr., or Kyle Tucker, or Tarik Skubal, or Bobby Witt Jr., or Alex Bregman, or Paul Skenes, or Juan Soto. No one else aside from Abreu, Hoerner or Schlittler has reached the threshold this season, per FanGraphs. It just goes to show just how good Abreu has been and how he compares to his peers.

Wilyer Abreu Looks Like One Of The Best Players In MLB

Apr 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Apr 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) (L) and right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) are presented with the 2025 Rawlings Golden Glove award before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Abreu has played in 12 games so far this season and is slashing .383/.408/.702 with a 1.110 OPS and 226 OPS+. The 26-year-old has three homers, nine RBIs, two walks, four doubles, one triple and eight runs scored. Abreu is 18-for-47 on the season so far. His 18 base hits lead the league. He's also leading the league with 33 total bases. He's also in the 82nd percentile in outs above average and 99th percentile in arm strength. One thing that is a bit surprising is the fact that he's also in the 86th percentile in sprint speed.

The 26-year-old has shown a lot of growth throughout his four seasons in Boston. Right now, he looks like a complete five-tool player. The average is high, he has 30-plus homer power, his sprint speed is among the highest in the game, he's the best defensive right fielder in baseball and his arm strength is in the 99th percentile.

What Abreu has been able to do this season has been eye-opening to say the least. He was good in 2025. There's no denying that fact. But he looks like he's taken his game to another level and he's playing like a superstar among superstars. For Abreu, the big thing is health. If he can stay healthy, which was a question over the last two years, we may be looking at the next Red Sox All-Star.