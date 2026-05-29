Astros Are Exact Trade Partner Red Sox Need Right Now

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros were heavily connected in the trade market this past offseason and it would make almost too much sense for the two sides to come back together and talk once again.

Boston and Houston were all over one another in trade rumors throughout the offseason with infielder Isaac Paredes and outfielder Jarren Duran specifically thrown around. There was a time when Wilyer Abreu's name was out there, but Boston didn't want to move him. The rumors swirled for months to the point where The Athletic's Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal reported that a three-team deal was close between the Red Sox, Astros and the St. Louis Cardinals that would've sent Paredes to Boston. It didn't get done, though. Instead, the Red Sox acquired Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Red Sox Need To Call The Astros

May 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) hits two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

While this is the case, the Red Sox and Astros should get back on the phones. Boston needs offense and potentially a bullpen lift. The Astros need pitching and potentially an outfielder.

For Boston, landing someone like Paredes and righty reliever Bryan Abreu would make a lot of sense. Paredes is slashing .241/.333/.380 with a .713 OPS, six homers and 22 RBIs in 52 games played. Abreu has struggled so far this season with a 6.50 ERA in 20 outings, but has a 2.85 career ERA in 337 outings.

For Houston, obviously, Duran would be someone to watch. In a perfect world, the Red Sox could get a deal done without including the All-Star outfielder, though. The Red Sox have so much elite pitching talent in the minors. What about someone like No. 8 prospect Marcus Phillips and Masataka Yoshida? This isn't an exact mock trade or anything of that nature, but both teams have things the other would need. Boston needs more power and Paredes would be a near-perfect addition. The Red Sox could put him at second base or third base with Marcelo Mayer at third base. Abreu would be a much-needed right-handed arm for the bullpen.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has made it clear that the club is already looking to add more talent. The Astros are the exact team they should be targeting. Both are struggling, but aren't completely out of it yet. These two teams could make a swap without throwing in the towel. It's early in the season, but Boston needs to get on the phones.