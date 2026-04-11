4 Overreactions After Red Sox's Disastrous 4-9 Start

The Boston Red Sox have the worst record in the American League through 13 games this season.

Boston potentially is Major League Baseball's biggest shock of the season so far. The Detroit Tigers are right there with the Red Sox, but Detroit has a 5-9 record right now, so it has that going for it. Boston's 4-9 record isn't just the worst record in the American League, but in baseball as a whole. The Washington Nationals have the worst record in the National League at 5-8.

Most of the noise around Boston has been pretty negative so far this season, and rightfully so. The rotation has had some positives, but the offense just hasn't been able to get it going yet. That should change. The Red Sox have plenty of offensive talent, but somehow pretty much everyone is slumping at the same time. Brutal timing, to say the least.

A lot has been said about Boston and that will continue, especially if the club keeps losing.

Here are four overreactions from Boston's brutal start to consider.

Wilyer Abreu Will Finish Top-5 In AL MVP Voting

Apr 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) runs onto the field before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Let's start with a positive one. Wilyer Abreu has been a superstar so far this season. He's still the best defensive right fielder in the game and his bat has caught up. Abreu has played in 13 games and is slashing .392/.415/.686 with three homers and nine RBIs. He's leading the league in batting average as well as base hits. He's the biggest bright spot for Boston right now.

Connelly Early Will Finish the 2026 AL Rookie of the Year Award

Apr 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Connelly Early (71) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Let's stay positive for another minute here. Early has made three starts this season and has a 2.63 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His command hasn't been great with eight walks over that span, but he has 15 strikeouts and has been electric on the mound. Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers will be the biggest competition for the award.

Boston Will Finish Among Bottom-5 In MLB In Homers

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Now for the negative. Boston's offense has been brutal this season and the Red Sox are tied for 26th in the league with nine homers. Right now, there isn't any help on the way either. This trend will hold.

Boston Trades Jarren Duran In June

Apr 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Last year, the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers in a bombshell deal that shocked the league in June. Then, the Red Sox turned things around. This club has an outfield logjam and the rotation simply isn't working so far. Duran was the guy most in trade rumors this past offseason. If something is going to shift, this would be it.