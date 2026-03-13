Why Boston Red Sox Could Lose Matt Thaiss by Opening Day

As opening day approaches, the Boston Red Sox have a bit more intrigue at the catching position than expected.

Not only is major league veteran Matt Thaiss playing well after arriving to Boston on a minor-league deal, but it turns out that the deal included an upward mobility clause. If Thaiss isn't offered a spot on the 40-man roster, he can leave and join any other team that does offer one.

To guarantee his roster spot, Thaiss would have to unseat Connor Wong, the Red Sox's 2024 starter and 2025 backup behind the dish. And debate seems to be somewhat split on whether he has a legitimate shot to do so.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Is Thaiss in contention to unseat Wong?

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Friday, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe projected that Thaiss would fall outside the cut line for the opening day roster. That, in turn, would bring his upward mobility clause into play and open the Red Sox up to losing him to one of the league's other 29 ballclubs.

"(Manager Alex) Cora has spoken positively about catcher Matt Thaiss, who has bounced around the last few years," wrote Abraham. "But even though he could opt out of his contract if another team offers him a spot on its major league roster, it’s hard to see the Sox dropping Wong into Triple A."

If the Red Sox have a tough choice to make, it will be due to Thaiss having a better spring than Wong, which seems to be at least moderately true thus far. Then, it comes down to the debate of roster flexibility versus roster continuity.

If the Red Sox want Wong to stick around, that means they value the pitchers continuing to work with him, and to be fair, his defense has improved quite a bit. But that could mean one of the catchers getting hurt leaves them without Thaiss as a ready-made replacement.

It's genuinely not an easy decision, but the Red Sox have only about 10 more days of action to judge before making it.