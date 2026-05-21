David Oritz Is No Different From Red Sox Fans About Jason Varitek

The Boston Red Sox finally look like they're starting to turn a corner, but it's no secret that this team looks different now than they did at the beginning of the season.

Boston fired Alex Cora and a handful of coaches, to the surprise of many across the league. That's not all, though. While not technically fired, Boston also said that franchise legend Jason Varitek would be "reassigned." Afterward, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said that Varitek has an "open invitation" to come back to the organization.

But the break hasn't been perfectly clean, to say the least. Varitek's wife, Catherine, seemingly took a direct shot at Breslow on X after a fan said that the legend should return.

"They have the 'smartest man in baseball' running the show… they’ll be OK without Jason, that’s what they wanted. It’s what’s best for the team," wrote Varitek.

Will The Red Sox Legend Return To The Organization?

Aug 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox game planning and run prevention coach Jason Varitek (33) gestures on the field before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The changes just happened for the Red Sox's coaching staff back in April. It has just been a few weeks. It's no surprise that there are hard feelings here. But this is a franchise legend that we're talking about. Varitek spent his entire 15-year big league career in Boston and was the last player to don the captain "C" on his chest. Then, after his playing career wrapped up, he stuck around the organization in various roles.

It's a bit odd not to see him with the organization, to say the least. And that's the case seemingly for everyone. For example, fellow Red Sox legend David Ortiz was asked about Varitek on Wednesday night and opened up about what he hopes ends up happening, as seen in a clip shared by Zach Gelb on X

"Well, hopefully, moving forward the organization and Jason can go back to being what we used to be, a family," Ortiz said. "Jason is someone who is very special for this organization. I can't think of Jason being somewhere else. That doesn't fit in my head. Hopefully, down the road things work out and we go back to being what we used to be."

David Ortiz tells me he can’t envision Jason Varitek with another team and hopes down the road Jason and the Red Sox can figure something out because he’s a special person for the organization. @WEEI @davidortiz @CatherinVaritek @Varitek_33 pic.twitter.com/24GGYLWQTp — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) May 21, 2026

This is a topic that isn't going away. If the Red Sox start winning at a consistent clip, it will quiet the noise a bit. But this is a franchise legend we're talking about. As the season progresses and the offseason eventually arrives, this is something to watch. Will the two sides find some sort of common ground? That's the question.