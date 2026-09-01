Boston Red Sox Roster Gymnastics Coming to the Bullpen

Tuesday was a very busy day for the Boston Red Sox from a roster-building standpoint.

With the roster expanding from 26 players to 28, Boston opted to promote Jedixson Páez and activate Isiah Kiner-Falefa off the Injured List. On top of that, Boston announced that Tyron Guerrero has been placed on the 15-day Injured List due to right shoulder inflammation. In his place, the Red Sox recalled Wyatt Olds from Triple-A.

The #RedSox today placed RHP Tyron Guerrero on the 15-Day Injured List with right shoulder inflammation. To fill his spot, Boston recalled RHP Wyatt Olds from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 1, 2026

The last few days have been full of transactions for Boston. The Red Sox activated Roman Anthony and Trevor Story off the Injured List and sent Mickey Gasper and Anthony Seigler down to Triple-A. Gasper lasted just one day down in Triple-A, though. He was promoted back to Boston to replace Willson Contreras, who landed on the Injured List.

Keep An Eye On The Bullpen

Aug 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Greg Weissert (57) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The moves aren't going to stop for Boston between now and the end of the regular season. In fact, we'll surely see more, especially when it comes to the bullpen. Right now, Boston's bullpen has Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello, Greg Weissert, Erik Miller, Jovani Morán, Alec Gamboa and Olds.

When the regular season wraps up on Sep. 27, this group could absolutely look differently.

Chapman, Whitlock, Bello, and Miller are locks, for sure. After that, it's going to be interesting to see how Boston handles the best bullpen in the league. If Guerrero returns, he'll snatch one of the spots. Justin Slaten is on the Injured List and is working his way back. He's not the only one. Garrett Crochet has been throwing as well. He recently started playing catch off a mound. If he returns this season, it will be in the bullpen.

For a second time, Garrett Crochet threw off a mound as he edges closer to an end-of-season return pic.twitter.com/hNAW3lchI2 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 1, 2026

On top of Crochet, Red Sox one-time All-Star Tanner Houck is also pushing for a late-season return. On Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported that Houck was scheduled to pitch in a "bridge league game" in Fort Myers on Tuesday. Barring a setback, Houck is clearly inching closer to a rehab assignment and a potential return.

That's four guys not currently in the bullpen who could at least be options down the stretch. The Red Sox have the best bullpen in baseball. If the Red Sox start bringing guys back, then all of a sudden that's going to lead to difficult decisions. Olds just came up on Tuesday, he'd be an easy option to send down. Then, what do you do? Theoretically, Gamboa, Weissert, and Morán are all guys to watch (in that order).

There are some roster gymnastics on the way. Boston's regular season will wrap up on Sep. 27. Between now and then, this bullpen will change.