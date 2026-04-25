Red Sox Fire Alex Cora, Others in Stunner
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According to multiple reports, the Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, hitting coach Pete Fatse, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson, strqtegy coach Joe Cronin, and third base coach Kyle Hudson on Saturday.
The stunning changes came amid an awful 10-17 start for the ballclub. Game-planning coordinator Jason Varitek was also impacted; the club announced he was not fired, rather, he was reassigned to a new role within the organization.
This story will be updated with more details.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com