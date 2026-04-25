Red Sox Fire Alex Cora, Others in Stunner

According to multiple reports, the Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, hitting coach Pete Fatse, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson, strqtegy coach Joe Cronin, and third base coach Kyle Hudson on Saturday.



The stunning changes came amid an awful 10-17 start for the ballclub. Game-planning coordinator Jason Varitek was also impacted; the club announced he was not fired, rather, he was reassigned to a new role within the organization.



This story will be updated with more details.