Garrett Crochet Calms Red Sox Fans' Panic After Shaky Twins Start

Garrett Crochet made his fourth start of the season on April 13 and unfortunately, it was the worst start of his Major League Baseball career so far.

Crochet only pitched 1 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins and allowed 10 earned runs, and 11 runs overall. Obviously, that's not what you want to see from your No. 1 starter. Crochet has been everything the Boston Red Sox could've hoped for since he was acquired from the Chicago White Sox before the 2025 season. This was just a blip on the radar.

The performance was so shocking that it led many to wonder if he was dealing with an injury. Fortunately, after the start, he confirmed that he was alright. So, what was the problem, then? Crochet shared that he thinks his pitch mix was too predictable, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

The Red Sox Hurler Opened Up

Apr 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"What I think happened is that they scouted the same way that I do and looked at what pitches they don’t slug against, as far as from a fastball standpoint: is it the sinker, the four-seamer or the cutter? Then they were ready for that pitch,” Crochet said, as transcribed by Cotillo. “It happened so fast that I was never able to even realize, ‘Hey, maybe this is what they’re doing here.’ It was on so many different pitch types, too.”

Crochet also confirmed, once again, that he isn't dealing with an injury and his decreased velocity in the start isn't a concern right now to Cotillo.

So, if you're a Red Sox fan, what should you make of this update from the big lefty?

First and foremost, he's healthy. That's the important thing. His track record is stellar. One bad start doesn't change that. The Twins prepared well to face off against him and teed off. Sometimes, that's just going to happen. It's rare to see Crochet get hit hard, but no one is perfect.

Minnesota has been good against lefties this season in general, aside from Connelly Early. The Twins teed off on Crochet, Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez over the last few weeks. So, right now, the big takeaway should be that he's healthy and that he identified what he believes to be the issue. Now, it's just a matter of adjusting and getting the next one.

Crochet's next start will be on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers and Valdez. He'll be alright. It was just one bad start.