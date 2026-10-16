Garrett Whitlock’s Club Option Is the Red Sox’ First Big Offseason Decision

The clock is ticking on the 2026 Major League Baseball season and soon enough, the offseason will be here for all teams across the league, not just most.

Right now, there are just three teams alive in the postseason. The Milwaukee Brewers will represent the National League in the World Series and face off against either the Cleveland Guardians or the Tampa Bay Rays. There are 27 teams waiting to build toward the 2027 campaign. Three teams are still trying to etch their name in big league history. The Boston Red Sox are among the clubs waiting to start making official decisions.

When the World Series comes to an end later in October, Boston will have to make decisions on contract options within five days of it coming to an end. For the Red Sox, there aren't many options to watch, but one involves Garrett Whitlock. The righty has an $8.25 million club option that surely will be picked up.

What To Do With Garrett Whitlock?

Sep 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) walks to the clubhouse after he gave up the game winning RBI hit to Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Richie Palacios (1) after he during the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this is the case, the move hasn't been made official yet, of course. And there are some variables to at least think about ahead of any decision. First and foremost, there is very likely going to be a lockout in Major League Baseball this winter.

The league and MLBPA have been negotiating, but no decisions have been made when it comes to the collective bargaining agreement. This very well could end up being bad for baseball, in the short term. Viewership is on the rise and fans are paying attention. It seems like fans across the league have adopted the Brewers, for example, as they took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. But there's a real chance that business gets in the way of the game.

If a salary cap is added, that will impact how every single team around the league thinks about spending. With the uncertainty, do you tie up over $8 million with Whitlock? Still, even with the question marks, the answer should be yes.

But when it comes to Whitlock, injuries are a question mark as well. Right now, he's dealing with a fractured tibia. He was great down the stretch, but he popped up on social media wearing a walking boot and that raised some eyebrows. Then, it was revealed that the injury is to his tibia. Injuries have been something hanging over Whitlock throughout his career to this point. But when he has been healthy, he's arguably the best setup man in baseball.

The Red Sox will have to weigh these variables shortly after the World Series, but there are still far more positives than negatives.