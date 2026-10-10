Red Sox Under Fire From Fans After Garrett Whitlock Fracture News
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Everything the Boston Red Sox do is under a microscope, and after they botched their injury communication for most of the season, nothing they do at this point will escape notice.
On Friday, it wasn't something they did in the moment that drew the ire of the fan base, but a new injury cropping up that fans were unaware had happened. The subject of the controversy was star relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock, who first appeared on social media with a walking boot on his foot early Friday afternoon.
As first reported by Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald, Whitlock discovered a fracture in his tibia after the Red Sox's playoff run ended last week. While he is only expected to spend up to six weeks in the boot, the timing was rough for the perception of how the Red Sox handle their injured players.
Red Sox fans are mad. Really mad.
When the fan base learn that Whitlock was dealing with an injury that no one knew about, emotions came pouring out. Boston, for better or worse, has developed a reputation that it either misdiagnoses its players' injuries, says publicly that they're not as serious as they privately know they really are, or both.
Check out this compilation of some of the angriest things said on Red Sox social media on Friday if you're uncertain about wher the public perception has headed on this subject.
According to Starr's report, Whitlock was managing the pain through the final month of the season. He finished the year with a phenomenal 1.72 ERA in 52 1/3 innings despite missing time on the injured list twice with knee and elbow issues.
He also allowed three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, though it was already unlikely the Red Sox could have come back in that game against the New York Yankees.
It's all a bit fresh for Red Sox Nation, with young star Roman Anthony missing most of the season with a hand ligament injury and subsequently suffering another, possibly worse hand ligament injury in Game 1 of the playoffs.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com