Red Sox Under Fire From Fans After Garrett Whitlock Fracture News

Everything the Boston Red Sox do is under a microscope, and after they botched their injury communication for most of the season, nothing they do at this point will escape notice.

On Friday, it wasn't something they did in the moment that drew the ire of the fan base, but a new injury cropping up that fans were unaware had happened. The subject of the controversy was star relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock, who first appeared on social media with a walking boot on his foot early Friday afternoon.

As first reported by Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald, Whitlock discovered a fracture in his tibia after the Red Sox's playoff run ended last week. While he is only expected to spend up to six weeks in the boot, the timing was rough for the perception of how the Red Sox handle their injured players.

Red Sox fans are mad. Really mad.

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the fan base learn that Whitlock was dealing with an injury that no one knew about, emotions came pouring out. Boston, for better or worse, has developed a reputation that it either misdiagnoses its players' injuries, says publicly that they're not as serious as they privately know they really are, or both.

Check out this compilation of some of the angriest things said on Red Sox social media on Friday if you're uncertain about wher the public perception has headed on this subject.

It’s a shame there are no decent doctors in Massachusetts. — Jeremy Avery (@therealjavery) October 9, 2026

This is the type of stuff I’m talking about!!!



How do you miss a fractured tibia? — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) October 10, 2026

The @RedSox need to fire every single person affiliated with their medical staff and sign a partnership with one of the Boston area hospitals ASAP. This kind of misdiagnosis in any other medical care setting would be considered malpractice — Boston Sports Bros (@BosSportsBros) October 10, 2026

Garrett Whitlock going to the Sox medical staff pic.twitter.com/8bfxESozu8 — Clare (@clare__4019) October 10, 2026

The simplest, most straightforward path to internal improvement from the Red Sox over the next few years is getting consistent good health from Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony, and the medical staff didn't know Garrett Whitlock was pitching with a fractured tibia. https://t.co/Jkf1B6LzDn — Matthew Gross (@MattGross87) October 10, 2026

2026 Red Sox medical staff pic.twitter.com/KFMqWTl3if — Will Hirschtick | BigLeagueWill (@BigLeagueWill) October 10, 2026

According to Starr's report, Whitlock was managing the pain through the final month of the season. He finished the year with a phenomenal 1.72 ERA in 52 1/3 innings despite missing time on the injured list twice with knee and elbow issues.

He also allowed three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, though it was already unlikely the Red Sox could have come back in that game against the New York Yankees.

It's all a bit fresh for Red Sox Nation, with young star Roman Anthony missing most of the season with a hand ligament injury and subsequently suffering another, possibly worse hand ligament injury in Game 1 of the playoffs.