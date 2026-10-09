Red Sox Have New Garrett Whitlock Injury Concern to Monitor

One thing that is true about the Major League Baseball season is the fact that it is a marathon and bumps and bruises stack up over the course of the campaign.

The season is long. By the end of the 162-game campaign, players certainly need the rest and it seems like that is the case for Boston Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock. The righty pitched in 54 games for the Red Sox in 2026 and was excellent. He logged a 1.72 ERA, which is a new career best, to go along with a ridiculous 59-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio. While this is the case, he dealt with injuries at times throughout the campaign, including elbow inflammation in August. During the summer, Whitlock missed some time due to left knee inflammation as well.

On Friday, Whitlock's status came into question as he was spotted on social media with a walking boot on his right leg.

Garrett Whitlock with a boot on his right foot.



Something to monitor. pic.twitter.com/Y2ZCtGRNNV — SleeperRedSox (@SleeperRedSox) October 9, 2026

Something To Monitor Moving Forward

Sep 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) walks to the clubhouse after he gave up the game winning RBI hit to Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Richie Palacios (1) after he during the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of writing, Whitlock's exact injury hasn't been shared by the organization. It's important to note that during the summer, he missed time with a left knee injury, not an injury to his right leg. With the 2026 season now over for the Red Sox, this isn't something that has an imminent impact on the club, but it will be something to think about throughout the offseason until the club provides more information.

This offseason, Boston technically has to make a decision on Whitlock's status with the club for the 2027 season. Whitlock has an $8.25 million club option for the 2027 season, which is all but certain to be picked up by the organization. Option decisions have to be made by clubs within five days of the World Series coming to an end. Game 1 of the World Series will be played on Oct. 23. The soonest the World Series could be over is Oct. 27. The latest the World Series could end is Oct. 31. So, either way, the Red Sox will have to make the official decision in early November.

As of writing, this injury is something to monitor, but not necessarily something to be worried about just yet, unless the club shares otherwise. The Red Sox won't kick off Spring Training until February, unless the ongoing labor negotiations negatively impact that idea. That's four months away. Then, the regular season currently is scheduled to kick off in March. Hopefully, more information surfaces in the near future. But this is something to monitor moving forward.