Red Sox Winter Trade Big Board: Realistic Targets Ranked by Fit and Cost

Over the last few years, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has had the most success in the trade market, rather than in free agency.

That isn't to say that there haven't been wins in free agency. Alex Bregman was awesome in 2025 and Ranger Suarez was everything the Red Sox could've hoped for in 2026. But the trade market is how the Red Sox have gotten the roster back to contender status, at least on paper. If you look through the roster, you'll see plenty of players who came by way of the trade, including Garrett Crochet, Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, Caleb Durbin, Adley Rutschman, Eli White, Curtis Mead and Jake Bennett, among others.

Breslow has had success in the trade market and this offseason should be no different. The free agent class is weak and Boston shouldn't rule anything out. Boston needs more power, potentially a starting pitcher to replace Gray and then bullpen help wouldn't hurt, despite the fact that the Red Sox had the best one in baseball in 2026.

With that being said, here are options for Boston to consider ranked by fit (from lowest cost to highest likely cost).

Mark Vientos — New York Mets

Sep 18, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos (27) during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vientos had a bad 2026 season. He played in 87 games and slashed .212/.258/.394 with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs and 28 runs scored. But he's someone with big-time power potential. In 2024, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 71 runs in 111 games played. If the Mets are open for business and the Red Sox open up the designated hitter spot, Vientos would seemingly be a cheap option to target.

Spencer Strider — Atlanta Braves

Jun 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Gray leaves and the Red Sox opt to add another right-handed starter, Strider is someone to target. This past summer, Strider was talked about as a trade deadline candidate, but the Braves kept him around. Strider has ace potential and already has inked a deal, but injuries have derailed his career. Those same injuries should lower any asking price.

Joe Ryan — Minnesota Twins

Sep 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston fans will remember Ryan. The Red Sox reportedly pursued him ahead of the 2025 trade deadline but were unable to get a deal done. Ryan has just one year of control left. His price tag should be lower than what the Twins looked for in 2025.

Zach Neto — Los Angeles Angels

Sep 24, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits a RBI single against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neto was someone connected to Boston this past summer. If the Red Sox aren't confident in Trevor Story or Franklin Arias, Neto would be an intriguing target again.

CJ Abrams — Washington Nationals

Sep 25, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abrams was another guy talked about as a trade chip, but the Washington Nationals kept him. Arguably, he would be an even better option than Neto. He bashed 33 home runs and drove in 106 runs in 2026. Plus, he's just 26 years old. If the Red Sox look to add to the middle infield, Abrams is the guy who would take the lineup to another level, but he would cost an arm and a leg.

Ronald Acuna Jr. — Atlanta Braves

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with manager Walt Weiss after scoring during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, we're in pipe dream territory. The Braves were knocked out early and there has been some speculation about the idea of Acuna being available. If the Braves actually do make him available, for some reason, it would cost a ransom to bring him in. But he's the type of player you pay anything for.

Bryce Harper — Philadelphia Phillies

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same can be said about Harper. Acuna has just two seasons of control left. Harper has five years left on his deal and a no-trade clause. There's been rumblings about Harper. If the Phillies actually listen on him, Boston should be first in line.