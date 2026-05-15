Latest on Tanner Houck's Timeline to Return to Red Sox

Tanner Houck wasn't one of the top arms the Boston Red Sox were counting on this season by any means, but there's no reason to turn down a potential impact piece.

Houck underwent Tommy John surgery last August, following a frustrating, injury-plagued follow-up season to his All-Star campaign in 2024. He started throwing in February, but the first throws after that surgery are still months before any serious rehab efforts that signal a return is close.

However, this week, we could a little more information about when that return could come.

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When could Houck be back?

May 12, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck (89) pitches first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

According to an MLB.com Red Sox injury update, Houck is "targeting mound work in late June." That could mean he progresses to simulated games in July and an eventual rehab stint shortly thereafter.

"Making 75 throws out to 105 feet three days a week, and 30 throws at 60 feet three days a week while throwing changeups those days," the report on Houck concluded.

We still don't know for certain that Houck will be back on a major league mound this season, but the update is encouraging. Secondary to that issue, but important nonetheless, is what role he'd serve in if he returned to the active roster.

Houck was the de facto ace of the rotation in 2024, but after getting lit up in his nine starts last year (8.04 ERA), he'd have a lot to prove to rejoin any rotation. And if this Boston rotation is fully healthy at the time of his return, it's hard to imagine he'd bump anyone out of a spot.

Meanwhile, pre-2024, Houck had his biggest impact as a big-leaguer out of the bullpen. That wasn't the fate the team wanted for its former first-rounder at the time, but he's only under contract for one more year after this one, so immediate impact is a priority over long-term development.

Red Sox fans might not think of Houck as an important piece after the dreadful year he had last season, and that's not unfair. But he's got good pure stuff, and if he can chalk up last season to his ailing elbow, he's an interesting weapon for the back stretch.