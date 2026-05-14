Red Sox Get Huge Ceddanne Rafaela Moment After Rare Benching

Ceddanne Rafaela's absence from the Boston Red Sox's lineup was the cause of some raised eyebrows on Wednesday. It turned out to be hugely beneficial.

Boston's regular starting center fielder was on the bench against Philadelphia Phillies starter Andrew Painter. But in a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning, he was summoned to pinch-hit for Masataka Yoshida, and he didn't waste his chance.

A 376-foot shot to left field against Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering gave the Red Sox the deciding blow in a 3-1 victory. Scoring three is hard enough for this Boston team, so to get two runs from a player's first at-bat of the day is nothing short of monumental.

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Did new lineup galvanize Rafaela, Red Sox?

May 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

As many Red Sox fans are well aware, Rafaela is developing some clutch chops. Last season, he had two walk-off home runs, plus the walk-off triple that clinched them a spot in the playoffs. Wednesday night was his first taste of hero ball in the new season.

“I think I stay calm,” Rafaela said, via Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I really want to be in those situations every time. Sometimes I don’t do the job. Sometimes I do. I had a chance yesterday, but I didn’t do it.”

Rafaela is the only right-handed outfielder on the Red Sox, so it's rare to see him benched. Boston wanted to get Yoshida's and Mickey Gasper's left-handed bats in there for the matchup against the righty Painter, but any time they do something like that, they're leaving Rafaela's Gold Glove defense on the bench.

It's not as though Rafaela was struggling, either. He's one of just three regular starters with an OPS+ above 100. It was something of a bold move for interim manager Chad Tracy to stick him on the bench, and pinch-hitting him when he knew a righty reliever would spell lefty Tanner Banks was fairly bold, too.

Wednesday's game could be a momentum-booster for the Red Sox, but only if they finish off a series win on Thursday, move to 7-5 in May, and start stacking series wins from then on.