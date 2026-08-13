More Rafael Devers-Red Sox Drama Surfaces a Year Later

The Boston Red Sox moved on from infielder Rafael Devers over one year ago, and yet the deal continues to be talked about.

Boston's trade sending Devers to the San Francisco Giants with eight years left on his deal was one of the most shocking mid-season deals in recent memory. Devers was supposed to be the face of the franchise for Boston for years to come. He's a three-time All-Star, just 29 years old and Boston liked him enough to give him a massive $313.5 million deal.

This came after letting fellow homegrown stars go in different ways in the years prior before landing mega deals, including Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts. Devers was the guy Boston opened the checkbook up for when it came to a $300-plus million deal. But now he's gone. Drama swirled left and right with Devers. Boston's addition of Alex Bregman didn't help because Devers didn't want to move off third base. Then, he didn't want to pick a glove back up and replace Triston Casas at first base. There was simply too much drama. Boston cut its losses and the club actually played better in the aftermath, despite not getting pieces back in return to help right away. Kyle Harrison went down to Triple-A for most of the season. After the season, he was the centerpiece in the Caleb Durbin deal, which is now positive. Jordan Hicks struggled and was traded this past offseason. James Tibbs III was traded away before the 2025 trade deadline.

More Rafael Devers Drama Revealed

Aug 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) takes a big swing during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clearly, Boston was simply trying to get out of the deal and get Devers out of town. Now, a year later, even more details of the drama behind the scenes have surfaced. On Thursday, The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli shared a column about the dysfunction and struggles of the Giants.

Ghiroli noted that some within the Red Sox organization found Devers "immature and selfish," which shouldn't shock anyone with all of the drama about switching positions that popped up. On top of this, Ghiroli shared that there were times when Devers got upset about letting veterans with more service hit before him in the cage. This irked his teammates.

"While he was a three-time All-Star in Boston, some in the organization found Devers immature and selfish," Ghiroli wrote. "On more than one occasion, Devers became upset when asked to honor the age-old practice of letting veteran players with more service time hit first in the batting cages. One former Red Sox star threatened to start swinging with Devers still in the cage if he didn’t move."

Even with all of the drama around the club last season, this is still a bit surprising.

All of the drama that popped up last year centered around communication and his position on the field, for the most part. But clearly there was more going on behind the scenes that added fuel to the fire that got him dealt out of town.

Right now, Devers has 24 home runs and 64 RBIs on the season in 121 games played this season.

His bat certainly would help Boston's lineup, but there were too many issues.