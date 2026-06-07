New Ketel Marte Report Should Have Red Sox's Attention Now

The Boston Red Sox should have eyes on the Arizona Diamondbacks right now.

This past offseason, there were loud rumors out there that the Diamondbacks could move second baseman Ketel Marte. At the time, there were rumors connecting the Diamondbacks' second baseman to the Red Sox. Boston also was still trying to bring back Alex Bregman at that time as well. The Red Sox ended up not getting Bregman back and the Diamondbacks took Marte off the market.

It's unfortunate because he would've been the perfect addition for the Red Sox. With Boston still needing more pop in the middle of the lineup, he still would be the perfect addition. Marte has played in 60 games for the Diamondbacks this season and is slashing .250/.304/.450 with a .754 OPS, 11 homers, 37 RBIs, 11 doubles and two triples.

The Red Sox Need To Call the Diamondbacks

Jun 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

One thing that should have the Red Sox's front office's attention is the fact that USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Marte "continues to frustrate" some in the Diamondbacks' front office by "opting to take days off."

"Meanwhile, Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, who the D-backs tried to trade during the winter, continues to frustrate segments of the organization by opting to take days off," Nightengale wrote. "He sat last week when Shohei Ohtani the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched against the Dodgers, and then played the next day and hit a walk-off homer."

Right now, the Diamondbacks are 33-31 on the season and in third place in the National League West. While this is the case, they are 8 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place. If the season were to end today, the Diamondbacks would be on the outside looking in on the playoff race in the National League. The Diamondbacks are a half-game out of a National League Wild Card spot.

If the Diamondbacks are frustrated with Marte, Boston should be on the phones with them right now to see if they would be open to a conversation about a deal once again. It's important to note that Marte has a no-trade clause, so this conversation doesn't matter if the second baseman doesn't want to leave Arizona. But if there was a way to bring him to town, Marte could be the missing piece Boston's lineup needs. The Red Sox need a right-handed bat and there's no denying the fact that Marte could help in that department.