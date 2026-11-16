Pablo Sandoval Retires After $95 Million Red Sox Deal Went Bust

When the Boston Red Sox inked Pablo Sandoval to a five-year, $95 million contract in November 2014, it seemed like a reasonable signing.

Sandoval was a two-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion and the 2012 World Series Most Valuable Player for the San Francisco Giants. Affectionately known as "The Kung Fu Panda," no one would have blamed Red Sox fans for being excited about the signing.

But less than three years later, Sandoval was released with three years remaining on his contract. An embattled star during his time in Boston, Sandoval officially announced his retirement on Sunday.

Disgraced Star

Jun 15, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia (15) and third baseman Pablo Sandoval (48) in the dugout before action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sandoval's tenure in Boston was marred by criticism, beginning from the moment he stepped foot at spring training in 2015.

Just months after signing with Boston, he arrived at training camp overweight, much to the chagrin of Boston's front office and even gaining attention from his teammates. He struggled in his first season with the team, batting .245 with 10 home runs and driving in just 47 runs.

After reportedly making an effort to slim down before spring training in 2016, Sandoval faced the same criticism for his weight. He lost the starting third baseman job to Travis Shaw, igniting even more criticism from fans and a clear signal of the franchise's dissatisfaction.

To make matters worse, he played in just three regular-season games before being sidelined after undergoing surgery on a torn labrum, which kept him out for the rest of the season.

He came back in better shape for the 2017 season, but ended up sidelined once again with an inner ear infection. He was sent on a rehab assignment in late June, and activated in mid-July, but was designated for assignment. He was officially released on July 19 after not reporting after the DFA, marking the end to a tumultuous tenure in Boston.

Post Major League Baseball Endeavors

Former Major League Baseball star Pablo Sandoval, the MVP of the 2012 World Series for the San Francisco Giants, connects for a double for the Staten Island FerryHawks at Meritus Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sandoval bounced around the league after Boston, going back to San Francisco, and playing his final MLB season in 2021, hitting four home runs across 69 games for the Atlanta Braves.

Following his MLB career, he spent the 2022 season in the Mexican League. In 2023, he joined Baseball United, a startup league in Dubai. He played well enough to earn a spring training invite on a minor league contract from his old team, the Giants, but he was released before the season began.

In 2024 and 2025, he played for the Staten Island FerryHawks, notably pitching 5.1 scoreless innings and striking out four batters en route to a win.