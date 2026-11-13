Everything Red Sox Fans Need to Know About New Slugger Jake Bauers

After a slow start to the offseason, the Boston Red Sox have made the first real splash by signing World Series champion and National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million deal early Friday afternoon.

The first baseman enjoyed a breakout season in 2026, winning the World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers, and going viral for his interaction with manager Pat Murphy after the final out.

With Boston inking Bauers to his first big contract, here's everything Red Sox fans need to know about their new slugger.

Career Journey

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) greets fans holding the Commissioner’s Trophy during the World Series parade on the intersection E Mason St and N Jackson St in Milwaukee, on Oct. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bauers was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2013 and was traded to the Rays in a three-team deal just a year later. After making his debut with Tampa in June 2018, he was shipped off to Cleveland in another three-team deal involving Edwin Encarnación, Yandy Díaz and Carlos Santana.

In 2021, Bauers was traded to the Seattle Mariners and became a free agent following the conclusion of the season. He signed with the Reds and was assigned to Triple-A Louisville before being traded yet again to the New York Yankees in mid-2022 for cash considerations. He re-signed with New York for the 2023 season but was traded one final time to the Brewers following the end of the season.

He re-signed with the Brewers through the 2026 season, enjoying a career year before hitting the open market following the World Series.

2026 Breakout

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) is unable to catch a throw during the twelfth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bauers didn't post a WAR above 0.6 through his first six professional seasons, but exploded for a 3.3 mark in 2026. He enjoyed similar career-high marks across the board, tallying 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and a .266 batting average. His on-base skills can't be understated as well, his .389 mark was second in the National League and his .874 OPS ranked sixth.

His breakout can be attributed to a few adjustments, including shortening the distance between his feet and opening his stance angle significantly.

It's the second time the Red Sox have taken a risk on a recent breakout, swapping Connelly Early for Curtis Mead at the trade deadline. The Red Sox will need both players to keep up their success, but with Bauers' contract holding an average annual value of $14.5 million, it affords Boston financial flexibility if his success isn't sustainable.

How Bauers Impacts the Red Sox Lineup

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) looks on before game five of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some fans might find this move confusing, and for a good reason. The Red Sox already have an All-Star first baseman in Willson Contreras, an established slugger and plus defender at first base.

But MLB insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive says the Red Sox plan to cycle Bauers between first base and designated hitter. Cotillo told MLB Network that Boston is hopeful that this will help Contreras stay healthy down the stretch.

Bauers is a natural first baseman, but has experience at third base as well. His versatility is valuable, but it's unlikely the Red Sox utilize it often with Gold Glover Caleb Durbin the team's starting third baseman.

This move impacts Masataka Yoshida and Jarren Duran as well, two players who shared time at DH throughout the 2026 season. After being the topic of trade rumors over the past few years, it seems almost certain the Red Sox will move on from one of the two, if not both.

Red Sox fans were desperate for Craig Breslow to make a splash, and with Bauers he certainly has.