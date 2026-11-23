Over the last few years, the noise around Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida has grown louder and louder as his role with the organization has shrunk.

Yoshida inked a five-year, $90 million deal ahead of the 2023 season and he lived up to the hype right away. As a rookie, Yoshida slashed .289/.338/.445 with 15 home runs, 72 RBIs, 33 doubles and 71 runs scored in 140 games played. Since then, things have been different. Injuries and an ever-changing role have negatively impacted Yoshida, which is what has led to chatter about the idea of Boston moving on.

The problem is his price tag, though. Yoshida is due $18.6 million in 2027. While this is the case, he doesn't have a path to consistent playing time with Boston. So, how can Boston solve the issue? The best way would be to follow the model that the Chicago White Sox just set by trading Luis Castillo to the Colorado Rockies.

The White Sox cut ties with Castillo, along with 29-year-old starter Davis Martin to bring Sean Sullivan and Douglas Veliz to town. To offload Castillo's contract, the White Sox had to include Martin, who is coming off a season in which he had a 3.95 ERA in 29 outings. For Yoshida, the Red Sox would have to include something to offload his $18.6 million contract. They followed a similar blueprint last offseason to get rid of Jordan Hicks as well. For the Red Sox, there isn't a path to playing time for Yoshida in Boston right now. But there are teams that could use a boost at DH, like the Atlanta Braves or maybe the San Diego Padres.

The Red Sox Have Work To Do

Aug 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) flies out during the fish inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best way to get rid of Yoshida's contract would be to include an outfield prospect as well. The reason why an outfield prospect should be the choice is that the Red Sox are loaded in the outfield and will be for years to come.

Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu aren't going anywhere. Plus, Kristian Campbell could be an option fairly quickly. Someone like No. 11 prospect Carlos Gutierrez. He's 22 years old and hasn't played above High-A.

He's a highly ranked prospect in the Red Sox's farm system, but he is nowhere close to getting a chance in Boston. Including someone like him could help convince an opposing team to take on some of, if not all of, Yoshida's contract.

There are at least four or five outfielders ahead of Yoshida on the depth chart and Jake Bauers was signed to be the team's designated hitter. If Bauers isn't in the lineup as the DH, then the two next likely options for the spot will be Willson Contreras or even Anthony.

Yoshida future with the organization is completely up in the air right now, to say the least. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam called Yoshida "not long for the Red Sox roster" with Bauers now in town.