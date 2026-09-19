Randy Arozarena to Red Sox? Offseason Rumors Starting Early

Do the Boston Red Sox really need another outfielder?

We knew going into the season that the Red Sox's outfield logjam would be a storyline to follow, since Boston opted against trading away Jarren Duran. This offseason, Duran likely wouldn't fetch much of a trade haul, but there are still three obvious starters in Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela.

So with all that said, how was it that the Red Sox came to be loosely tied to a star free-agent outfielder on Friday? Well, because a Seattle Mariners beat reporter seemed strangely confident that Randy Arozarena would get looks from the Sox this winter.

Randy Arozarena - a strong fit for Boston?

Sep 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) hits a single to drive in a run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Friday's episode of "Foul Territory," Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times connected Boston and Arozarena after downplaying any hope of the struggling Mariners re-signing their three-time All-Star left fielder.

"They're losing their best hitter. Randy Arozarena is going to be a free agent," Divish said of Seattle. "I think we all know Randy would probably prefer to stay on the East Coast. I'm guessing Boston is getting ready to cut a huge check for him."

It makes sense for the Mariners to trade a starting pitcher, especially given they're likely to lose Randy Arozarena, says @RyanDivish.



"They have money, but this free agent class isn't great." pic.twitter.com/drOwYSLpNY — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 18, 2026

Divish was clear about labeling it a guess, so we don't need to assume there's anything already happening behind the scenes. If anything, Divish simply may have been speculating that because Arozarena has killed the Red Sox, this year in particular, Boston might not want to have to compete against him anymore.

In 32 career games at Fenway Park, Arozarena owns an .833 OPS and five home runs. Earlier this month, he went ballistic against Boston pitching, with a 6-for-15 line, two bombs, and eight RBIs, which powered the Mariners to a two-of-three series win.

While the question of whether Arozarena actually fits the roster is a good one, it cannot be overemphasized how good the 31-year-old has been in his two years with the Mariners, as he's put up 10.0 bWAR and a 130 OPS+. This season, his 147 OPS+ is the fourth-best in the majors, only one spot behind Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras at 152.

Would Arozarena be closer to a full-time designated hitter in Boston than he would with any other team he signed with? Quite possibly, but if the money lines up, it certainly wouldn't hurt the Red Sox to have more right-handed thump.