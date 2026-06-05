Red Sox Season-Saving Trade Idea: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Boston Red Sox need to make a splash if they want to really turn this season around.

Right now, what Boston is doing isn't working. The Red Sox have tweaked things a bit recently, including demoting Brayan Bello down to Triple-A on Thursday, but what Boston is doing just hasn't been able to deliver consistent results. The Red Sox even tried to spark the club by firing former manager Alex Cora and a handful of coaches, but it didn't do the trick. Boston's season is still teetering towards a disaster that an internal piece isn't going to solve, outside of the eventual returns of Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet.

When Anthony and Crochet return, that will help a lot. But Boston needs to get bold right now and the guy it should be circling is specifically Fernando Tatís Jr. of the San Diego Padres. Earlier in the week, ESPN's Buster Olney reported Boston is looking for a right-handed bat and would be willing to take on money. At the time, we pointed to the Padres as a potential fit because there are a few different righty bats on the club worth looking into. But Tatis is the best and would be a dream target for Boston right now.

Tatis is 27 years old and has played in 60 games so far this season and is slashing .270/.340/.323 with a .663 OPS, one homer 18 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 24 walks, seven doubles and one triple. The power numbers haven't been there, but his right-handed bat would play very well at Fenway Park. With the Padres in agreement to be sold and financial question marks for the team as a whole, Tatis' 14-year, $340 million deal becomes very interesting. He's under contract for eight more seasons.

Here's a mock trade Boston should offer to see if it can get the Padres' attention:

Fernando Tatis Jr. To Boston Mock Trade

May 31, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) warms up before batting against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Red Sox Receive: OF/INF Fernando Tatis Jr.

Padres Receive: RHP Brayan Bello, INF Franklin Arias (Red Sox's No. 1 prospect), RHP Kyson Witherspoon (Red Sox's No. 3 prospect), INF Henry Godbout (Red Sox's No. 9 prospect)

Breakdown: First and foremost, it's unknown if the Padres would flip Tatis at this moment. But, again, this is a mock trade to save Boston's season, so it is viewed from a Red Sox point of view. If the Red Sox were to get a hypothetical deal done, it would make sense to include Jarren Duran, but again, this is how to save Boston's season right now and with Anthony out, offloading an outfielder wouldn't be ideal. So, in this deal, the Red Sox send much-needed pitching to San Diego as well as three elite prospects.

Boston would get years of Tatis and could slot him in at second base in the short term. With Anthony out, if the Red Sox had a lineup with Duran in left field, Ceddanne Rafaela in center field, Wilyer Abreu in right field, Willson Contreras at first base, Tatis at second base, Marceo Mayer at shortstop, Caleb Durbin at third base, Mickey Gasper at catcher and Masataka Yoshida as designated hitter, that would be enough to score runs. Then, when Anthony returns, the Red Sox could find a way to make the outfield work like at the beginning of the season.

Tatis is also young enough to fit with this core. Again, this is likely a pipe dream, but Tatis is the type of player Boston needs.