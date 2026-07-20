There’s 1 Scenario Where Red Sox–Xander Bogaerts Reunion Makes Sense

The Boston Red Sox are loaded in the pitching department, to say the least.

Boston has the hottest rotation in baseball right now. Plus, the Red Sox have the best bullpen in baseball right now. Boston's bullpen has a league-leading 3.09 ERA right now. The New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves are tied for second place at 3.13.

Boston's pitching is on another level right now and the club is red-hot in general. The Red Sox have won 13 games in a row and 18 out of their last 20 to scratch and claw their way back into the playoff race. Boston is 50-48 on the season and currently has the No. 3 American League Wild Card spot. There are two weeks to go until the trade deadline and this is a club that should be all-in. Arguably, a club that the Red Sox should be circling right now is the San Diego Padres.

Boston Should Call The Padres Right Now

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (19) pitches during the ninth inning for the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason for this is that an old friend could be available, plus potentially one of the best relievers in the league.

The Padres signed Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal ahead of the 2023 season. It was a shocking deal, to say the least. Now, a few years later, there are rumblings out there that the Padres could try to get out from underneath it and Boston needs a right-handed bat, to say the least. Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that one question "being kicked around" is whether the Padres could get rid of Bogaerts' deal by including two-time All-Star flamethrower Mason Miller.

"One question being kicked around at Petco Park is whether moving Miller as part of a package that includes Bogaerts is a proposition too beneficial to pass up," Acee wrote. "It is practically a foregone conclusion that the Padres will eventually find a way to get out from under a portion of the $25 million they owe their underperforming 33-year-old shortstop each of the next seven seasons. If someone were willing to take on some of Bogaerts’ salary — and Bogaerts waived his no-trade clause — it might tip the scales."

Bogaerts has seven years left on his deal at just over $25 million per year. That's aggressive. But he's just 33 years old and slashed .263/.328/.391 with 11 homers, 53 RBIs and 20 stolen bases last year in 136 games played. If he can get back to that level, he'd be an upgrade for the Red Sox. Plus, of course, he was a good leader in the Boston clubhouse for years.

The real gem of a deal like this would, of course, be Miller. If the Padres actually made Miller available with Bogaerts attached, it's something Boston should consider. Miller is the best reliever in baseball right now. He has a 0.89 ERA in 39 appearances for San Diego with a league-leading 25 saves. He's under team control for three more seasons as well. Imagine if the Red Sox could have Miller and Aroldis Chapman in the eighth and ninth innings along with the elite rotation it already has? They would be nearly unstoppable.

In the past, the Padres were interested in Jarren Duran. The Red Sox don't have the surplus of outfielders that they expected to have with Roman Anthony on the Injured List. But if there is some package that could be found that would bring Bogaerts and Miller to Boston, it's something that the club should consider.