Red Sox 3-Time All-Star Could Be One-And-Done In Boston

If the Boston Red Sox continue to stack up losses, then it's going to make it very difficult for the front office to not sell off pieces ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline in August.

Boston should hold out as long as possible. Despite the cold streak the team finds itself in, the Red Sox don't need to dismantle the roster yet. The trade deadline is 52 days away and will be here on Aug. 3. The Red Sox realistically don't have to do anything crazy until we get much closer to that day. But the club isn't doing itself any favors right now. Boston is 12 games under .500 and needs to turn it around now, or the hole is going to be too big to dig itself out of.

A long winning streak would be perfect right now. But the club simply needs to chip away. If not, Boston fans will have to say goodbye to some of the best players on the roster right now. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy made this point clear on Thursday by noting that the team will have to "pivot" if it cannot turn things around over the next few weeks.

With each passing day Boston struggles, more and more chatter about guys who could be on the move is picking up. For example, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand pointed to Sonny Gray as one of nine players around the league who could be a trade chip this summer.

The Red Sox Starter Will Have Eyes On Him

May 30, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

"Sonny Gray, RHP, Red Sox," Feinsand wrote. "Gray is in the final guaranteed year of his contract, earning $31 million this season with a $10 million buyout on a $30 million club option for 2027 (which Gray can opt out of if it’s exercised), though the Cardinals are paying down some of that salary as part of the trade that landed the pitcher in Boston.

"The 36-year-old is 7-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 11 starts this season, but he’s 5-0 with a 2.43 ERA in six outings since returning from a hamstring injury, making him one of the better starters (in the non-Tarik Skubal category) who could be available this summer."

With Gray, the most complicated factor isn't his performance, but instead his contract. As Feinsand pointed out, he has a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season. The vast majority of mutual options do not get picked up. On top of that, he has the $10 million buyout, which is pretty high. With Gray's deal, if the team picks up the mutual option and he opts out, he would forefeit the buyout.

Gray has been a bright spot in a dreary season for Boston. He has a 7-1 record and a 3.20 ERA in 11 starts. He's scheduled to get the start for Boston on Friday. There certainly will be eyes on him across the league. But hopefully, he starts something positive for Boston instead.