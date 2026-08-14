Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for Key Pirates Series

The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Thursday with a much-needed 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

With the win, the Red Sox avoided a four-game sweep at the hands of one of the club's biggest rivals. The Red Sox don't have time to simply sit around. Thursday's win was positive, but the road trip continues on Friday night with Boston opening up a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. While it may not sound like much on paper, it will be an important series for Boston.

Boston improved to 65-56 on the season with its win over the Blue Jays on Thursday. Right now, the Red Sox have the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot and are three games behind the New York Yankees for the top spot. At this point, the Red Sox are going to need to win as many series as possible if they want to have a chance of catching New York. Pittsburgh is 59-64 on the season. On paper, it's a series Boston should win. The club needs to take care of business.

With all of that being said, here are the hurlers Boston will roll with in the three-game series.

Friday — Jake Bennett

Aug 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Jake Bennett (64) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bennett was acquired this past offseason and has certainly stepped up to the plate for the Red Sox. The rookie has made 13 starts and has a 3.17 ERA and a 55-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio to show for it in 76 2/3 innings of work.

Bennett's last outing came on Aug. 8 against the Athletics. That day, he went 5 1/3 innings and allowed four earned runs. On Friday night, he'll face off against righty Bubba Chandler.

Saturday — Sonny Gray

Aug 10, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto.Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray is a 14-year big league veteran and a three-time All-Star and yet there is a real argument that this is the best season of his big league career so far. The veteran righty has a 2.79 ERA and a 110-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 125 2/3 innings pitched. When Boston has needed a veteran to step up to the plate all season, Gray has been the guy. He'll face off against 25-year-old righty Jared Jones.

Sunday — Patrick Sandoval

Aug 4, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sandoval has made six starts for Boston in his return to the mound for the first time since 2024. He has been excellent and he has a 3.30 ERA in 30 innings of work. Sunday's matchup will be the most interesting of the weekend because of the fact that the Pirates are sending three-time All-Star Paul Skenes to the hill.