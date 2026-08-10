Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers for AL East Series vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox suffered their first series loss in a while over the weekend against the Athletics and don't have any time to sit around and think about it.

The Red Sox will kick off a four-game series against the American League East rival Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Rogers Centre. Boston and Toronto have been going in opposite directions. Boston has had one of the most shocking mid-season turnarounds you're ever going to see in a Major League Baseball season. Plus, All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman could make his team debut during the series. Despite the series loss against the Athletics, the Red Sox are 64-53 on the season and just 1 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the top American League Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jays, on the other hand, have had a disaster of a season. The Blue Jays made it all the way to the World Series last season. This year, they're sitting at 56-63 heading into the four-game set vs. Boston and are 3 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot. There are five teams ahead of Toronto on the outside looking in.

The four-game set is another opportunity to put space between the Red Sox and one of their rivals. With the series about to kick off, the Red Sox announced their probable starters with Sonny Gray expected to take the mound on Monday.

Monday — Sonny Gray

Jul 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) walks back into the dugout in a game against the Athletic after the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sonny Gray has been Boston's best — and most consistent — starter on the season so far. Gray has made 21 starts on the season so far and has a 14-2 record and a 2.78 ERA. Right now, Gray is leading the American League with his 14 wins. Toronto will counter with Jameson Taillon.

Tuesday — Patrick Sandoval

Jul 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) reacts after giving up a one run home run to Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sandoval has been everything what the Red Sox could've hoped since returning to the mound for the first time since the 2024 season. Sandoval has made five starts for Boston and has a 3.38 ERA and a 25-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 24 innings pitched. The Blue Jays will send AL Cy Young contender Dylan Cease to the mound in response.

Wednesday — Ranger Suárez

Jul 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher starting Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suárez is another guy who has lived up to the hype for Boston. The Red Sox targeted him in free agency and it has looked like a great move. Suárez has a 3.32 ERA in 20 starts so far this season with a 108-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 103 innings pitched. José Soriano will take the mound for the Blue Jays after being acquired before the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Angels.

Thursday — Payton Tolle

Aug 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tolle has been phenomenal all season, but had his best start of the season his last time out on Friday against the Athletics. The big lefty tossed six innings and struck out 14 batters while allowing just two base hits. Overall, he has a 3.20 ERA in 19 starts and will face off against Max Scherzer of the Blue Jays.