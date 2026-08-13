How Red Sox Could Spark Lineup Amid 5-Game Losing Streak

The Boston Red Sox are scuffling right now.

Boston dropped its fifth straight game on Wednesday night while facing off against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ranger Suárez gave Boston five strong innings on the mound, but the club couldn't get anything going offensively — outside of a fifth-inning Willson Contreras homer — until the ninth inning. Ultimately, Boston fell, 6-4.

It's important to note that Boston is still eight games above .500 at 64-56 and has a 4 1/2-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the standings right now. Boston has the No. 2 Wild Card spot and the Rangers have the No. 3 spot. Boston is struggling right now, but some of the negative chatter out there is a bit overblown. Boston went six straight weeks pretty much without losing. Now, any loss feels bigger as a result. But the Red Sox are going to be just fine.

Adley Rutschman is now in the picture and has looked good in two games for Boston. Plus, Roman Anthony is swinging and inching closer to a rehab assignment. Again, Boston is going to be fine.

Boston Should Promote Franklin Arias Soon

Red Sox No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias walks into the WooSox dugout at Polar Park on July 24, 2026 after he was promoted to Triple-A Worcester from Double-A Portland. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Plus, if the Red Sox want to add another spark, they arguably have an easy opportunity to do so. No. 1 overall prospect Franklin Arias arguably is playing well enough in Triple-A to think about a promotion on the sooner side.

Arias made his Triple-A debut on July 25. It took a few days to adjust, but he has been mashing ever since. He didn't collect a base hit across his first two games in Triple-A. Since then, he's been on fire. Over his last 12 games, Arias is slashing .333/.424/.569 with a .992 OPS, three home runs, 14 RBIs, seven walks, three doubles and eight runs scored. Overall this season, he has played in 89 games in Double-A and Triple-A and is slashing .313/.400/.570 with a .970 OPS, 22 home runs, 67 RBIs, 20 doubles and 58 runs scored.

He's the real deal.

Good look at Red Sox No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias’ swing mechanics. He got a 93 mph fastball here and drove it off the right field wall with an exit velocity of 98.6 mph. After a 2-for-5 night, he’s hitting .298/.359/.509 in 64 Triple-A plate appearances. pic.twitter.com/mImDMdFXfK — Ian Cundall (@IanCundall) August 12, 2026

He earned his promotion to Triple-A because he was tearing the cover off the ball down in Double-A. After a few days of adjusting, he has looked equally as good in Triple-A, if not better, than he did in Double-A.

The Red Sox kicked off one of the most exciting runs in franchise history towards the end of June. Right now, the club is in a rut. Promoting the organization's No. 1 overall prospect could be one way to inject some more excitement into the lineup.

At this point, why not? Arias is one step away from the majors and hasn't struggled in the slightest. He should get a shot in the big leagues very soon.