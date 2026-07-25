Red Sox Are Lucky Twins Didn't Accept Wild Joe Ryan Offer in 2025

It sure sounds like the Boston Red Sox were open to a blockbuster trade this past summer.

Before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, a handful of big-name stars were connected to the Red Sox, especially in the starting rotation. Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins and Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins were two names mentioned. Ryan was the guy who was talked about the most before the deadline last year. There was even a point at which it seemed like Ryan could be coming to Boston. So much so that FOX Sports MLB mistakenly posted a graphic to social media that insinuated that a deal was done.

On Friday, more information came out.

While the Red Sox were unable to land either, it's not because of a lack of trying. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported on Friday that Boston offered Payton Tolle and No. 1 overall prospect Franklin Arias to the Twins in a package in exchange for Ryan last season, but the Twins obviously turned it down.

The Red Sox Made A Wild Offer

Jul 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Sox ended up with a deadline fizzle of Dustin May and Steven Matz while whiffing on a much bigger swing," Speier wrote about the 2025 season. They made a push to acquire All-Star starter Joe Ryan from the Twins. According to multiple sources, the team was willing to send Minnesota its top two prospects: High-A shortstop Franklin Arias and Double-A lefthander Payton Tolle. Tolle was aware that his name was floating in the rumor mill."

Ryan has been sharp so far this season for the Twins. He has made 21 starts and has a 3.38 ERA in 114 1/3 innings pitched.

While this is the case, the fact that the Minnesota reportedly turned down a deal that would've gotten it Tolle and Arias is baffling. Ryan is great. He's a two-time All-Star and won't be a free agent until after the 2027 season. If the Twins could've gotten either of Tolle or Arias, that would've been good. The fact that Speier reported that they could've gotten both and choose to hold Ryan was a bad move for the Twins and a blessing in disguise for Boston.

Again, Ryan is great. But he arguably isn't worth both Arias and Tolle. The Red Sox are lucky that the Twins made the decision. A year later, the Red Sox have an elite rotation with Tolle in it and Arias is one step away from the big leagues now. Minnesota not trading Ryan to the Red Sox was a great move in itself.