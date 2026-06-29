The Red Sox Rotation Just Did Something Not Seen in Boston in 38 Years

While it has been a tough season overall for the Boston Red Sox, the organization showed some serious signs of life over the weekend against the New York Yankees.

Boston's season has been a disaster. There's no denying that fact. The Red Sox entered the season with the expectation that the organization could contend this season, thanks in large part to their stellar rotation. Unfortunately, the offense hasn't done enough this season and Boston is in last place in the American League East.

The Red Sox dropped two out of three games against the Colorado Rockies last week before beginning a four-game series against the Yankees. Things were bleak. Boston was 14 games below .500 and it seemed like the Yankees series could be the final nail in the coffin. Instead, the Red Sox swept the four-game set and now find themselves 10 games below .500 and just 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot. The rotation has been nails lately and is carrying the load for Boston. On Sunday, Sonny Gray was excellent and tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit ball against New York. In the process, he secured Boston's 11th straight quality start, which is the club's longest streak since 1988 and is tied for the club's second-longest quality start streak dating back to 1933, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The Red Sox's Starting Rotation Is On Fire

iJun 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox starting rotation has produced 11 consecutive quality starts, their longest since 1988, and equalling their second-longest since 1933, per Elias Sports," Nightengale wrote.

Despite not having Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox's rotation is doing everything it possibly can to end the chatter about Boston potentially selling off pieces. Last week, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it clear that he wasn't giving up on this club and that he believes Boston can still stack up some wins. While this is the case, he said Boston would be "realistic" at the trade deadline. Then, on Sunday, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam shared that an anonymous executive told him they "haven't heard a word" about the Red Sox potentially adding this summer, only selling.

Gray is one of the guys who has gotten the most buzz already has a potential trade chip. On Sunday, it was nice to push all of that to the side for a day. He had a special night on the mound and Boston took down New York in extra innings. The Red Sox aren't out of the woods yet. They need to keep this hot streak going and inch closer to .500. If the rotation keeps pitching as it has recently, they will have a shot.

On Monday, the Red Sox will kick off a new series and try to keep the four-game winning streak alive as Boston welcomes the Washington Nationals to town. Ranger Suárez will take the hill for Boston, while Miles Mikolas will take it for the Nationals.