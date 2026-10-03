Red Sox, Aroldis Chapman Make $13M Contract Official for 2027: Report

Aroldis Chapman's unique extension with the Boston Red Sox, signed last August, just took on its final form.

Chapman's deal was a one-year, $13.3 million extension with a vesting option for next season. That vesting option was contingent on him reaching 40 innings pitched this year, which he accomplished with ease, and passing a physical at the end of the campaign.

Well, according to a Saturday report, that final piece of the puzzle is in place. Chapman's passed physical locks him in as a member of the 2027 Red Sox, barring an unexpected trade.

Aroldis Chapman back in the fold for 2027

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Francys Romero, an independent reporter and insider, broke the news of Chapman's passed physical early on Saturday afternoon. Part of that report was confirmation that Chapman's final salary cap hit was not yet determined, as voting for American League Reliever of the Year had yet to take place.

"Aroldis Chapman passed his physical in recent hours, and his $13 million vesting option for 2027 is now official, per sources," wrote Romero. "His final base salary will be determined by how he places in the 2026 Reliever of the Year voting, with escalators ranging from ($100 thousand) to ($1 million)."

Every time Chapman seems to be slowing down just in the slightest, he immediately snaps out of a slump with a long scoreless streak. In two years as a Red Sox, he's put up a remarkable 1.51 ERA in 113 innings, striking out 156 batters.

His walk rate nearly doubled from last year to this one, yet he still finished with a 1.92 ERA on the season, saving 35 of his 37 opportunities. He's now 67 for 71 in save opportunities since signing in Boston before last season.

Chapman also notched his 400th career save in September. He's ninth all time in Major League Baseball with 402 saves entering 2027, but just 39 saves back of Craig Kimbrel in fifth place.

Next year will be Chapman's age-39 season and his 18th year in the majors. Somehow, despite throwing as hard as he does for longer than any other bullpen flamethrower in history, he's avoided any sort of major arm injury.

How much longer will the Red Sox continue to benefit from his longevity?