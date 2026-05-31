Red Sox At Serious Risk of Losing 11-Year Veteran Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make in the bullpen and it really shouldn't be a difficult one.

Tommy Kahnle is down in Triple-A right now and the club will have to decide whether they want to promote him up to the big league roster, or let him walk by Monday. Kahnle can opt out of his deal on June 1 if he's not promoted to the majors. On Saturday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that he will be "100 percent" opting out if he's not promoted.

"Veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle, who has a 1.40 ERA in 18 games at Triple-A Worcester, can opt out of his minor league deal and become a free agent Monday (June 1)," Cotillo wrote. "According to a source with knowledge of Kahnle’s thinking, the righty '100 percent' plans to hit free agency if he is not added to Boston’s roster. The Red Sox can prevent such a move by selecting Kahnle’s contract and adding him to their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against Baltimore (or earlier).

The Red Sox Have A Decision To Make

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle walks off the field after the 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners in 15 innings at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I know there are dates coming up,” interim manager Chad Tracy said, as transcribed by Cotillo. “Our front office, they’re always aware of that. We’re well-aware of who he is, what he’s done and his performance down there.”

Kahnle has a 1.40 ERA in 18 appearances so far this season with Triple-A Worcester. On top of this, he's an 11-year big league veteran with a 3.61 ERA in 456 total appearances. The Boston bullpen has been struggling when it has come to righties lately, especially with Ryan Watson and Greg Weissert. Plus, Garrett Whitlock is on the Injured List. Tyron Guerrero has a 7.71 ERA in five big league appearances as well. Frankly, there's really no reason why Kahnle shouldn't be promoted to the big league roster. An easy option would be simply optioning Weissert. But the club could move on from Watson or find another way to clear a roster spot.

No matter how the Red Sox decide to make the move, there's no reason why Kahnle shouldn't be in the majors by the June 1 opt-out. Boston has had an issue in the bullpen recently and has a clear internal solution. The idea of bringing him up to the majors almost makes too much sense. Hopefully, the club doesn't overthink it and makes the right call. Boston pursued Kahnle multiple times over the last few years and finally got him before the 2026 season. Are they just going to let him walk now for no reason?