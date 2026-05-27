Red Sox-Brewers Nightmare Trade Keeps Getting Worse for Boston

The Boston Red Sox’s struggles continued Tuesday night, and one offseason move looked even worse than before. Overall, it was a nightmare of a day for the club.

Boston lost its fourth straight game, despite scoring six runs and getting off to a hot start with Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela launching back-to-back homers to kick off the club's series opener against the Atlanta Braves. The Braves are the best team in baseball for a reason and went on to take down the Red Sox, 7-6. Now, Boston is 22-31 on the season and is nine games below .500.

If that wasn't bad enough, Boston's failed deal involving Kyle Harrison and the Milwaukee Brewers somehow looks even worse now. The Red Sox sent Harrison — who was the focal point of the Rafael Devers trade — to the Brewers with the biggest piece coming back being Caleb Durbin. Over the last week or so, it has seemed like Durbin was being phased out of an everyday role with Boston. That remains the case. Plus, he has just one base hit in his last seven games. Things aren't going well on that front.

The Red Sox Made A Mistake

May 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Harrison looks like he's going to be a contender for the National League Cy Young Award. He pitched six shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals to lower his season ERA down to 1.57 in 10 starts. He actually just set the record for lowest ERA by a Brewers starter in their first 10 starts in Milwaukee and surpassed Hall of Famer CC Sabathia in the process.

Boston can't seem to string together anything — outside of losses — right now and one of the guys the club traded away looks like one of the best overall pitchers in baseball at just 24 years old. It's yet another tough look. Over the course of the season, the Harrison-Durbin deal has been talked about negatively in Boston numerous times. That's because things keep popping up to bring the conversation back into the light. Right now, the Red Sox aren't getting much out of Durbin. On the other hand, the Brewers are getting ace-level stuff out of a guy Boston didn't give much of a chance to in 2025.

After the Red Sox acquired Harrison, they sent him down to the minors. Despite all of the injuries that plagued Boston's rotation, Harrison made just three appearances in a Boston uniform. Clearly, the Red Sox made a mistake here.