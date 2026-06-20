Red Sox Called 'Wildest' Landing Spot for 5-Time Gold Glover

It's still a bit early to truly know who will be available ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline in August.

When it comes to the Boston Red Sox, they are 13 games under .500 and probably should be a seller. But it has been an outlier of a year so far and the American League has been so bad that Boston isn't out of it fully, yet. Boston is 6 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot. That's obviously not good, but it should be much worse when you consider the fact that Boston is 30-43. Maybe Boston ends up selling, but nothing is going to be guaranteed until we inch closer to the deadline because things are still bunched up and up in the air.

In the National League, things are a bit different. The San Francisco Giants are also 13 games under .500 at 31-44, but are 8 1/2 games out of a playoff spot. In comparison, the Los Angeles Angels are the only team in the American League 8 1/2 games out of a playoff spot, but they are 17 games under .500, which clearly shows the difference in the two leagues right now.

Should Boston Try To Add A Piece?

Jun 14, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman (26) runs to the dugout after scoring a run on an RBI single hit by infielder Bryce Eldridge (not pictured) against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

With Boston, things are still up in the air. With the Giants, there have already been reports out there that they are open to listening on a few of their top trade candidates, including Matt Chapman, Rafael Devers, Robbie Ray, and Luis Arráez. Could any of these guys help the Red Sox? Probably, seeing how the Red Sox are specifically lacking offense from the right side of the plate. Because of this, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer called Boston the "wildest" potential landing spot for Chapman specifically.

"Wildest Landing Spot: Boston Red Sox," Rymer wrote. "It's probably (i.e., almost certainly) too late for the Red Sox to salvage their season, so they might as well get ahead on planning for the future. Getting Chapman now would be a good start.

"Unless they really believe Caleb Durbin is the answer, they're going to need a better third baseman. A right-handed power bat is also a need. Chapman checks both boxes and—spoiler alert—that makes him different from any player the Red Sox can sign as a free agent this winter."

If the Red Sox not only didn't sell, but actually bought and added a guy who will make over $25 million a year over the next four years, it certainly would be wild. If the Red Sox opted to make a move like this, they could slot Chapman in at third base and move Caleb Durbin, who is starting to get hot, over to second base.