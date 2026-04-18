Red Sox–Cardinals Sonny Gray Trade Suddenly Looks One-Sided

The Boston Red Sox were looking to revamp the starting rotation this past offseason and did so in a major way by signing Ranger Suárez and acquiring Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals.

When it came to the Gray trade, the Red Sox landed the three-time All-Star, along with $20 million to help foot the bill, in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Brandon Clarke, righty starter Richard Fitts and pitching prospect Patrick Galle.

It's hard to fully judge a deal like this that clearly has two different viewpoints. The Red Sox are clearly trying to win now, while the Cardinals are looking ahead to the future. But while this is the case, the deal very much looks like it's in Boston's favor right now.

Boston Is Winning The Sonny Gray Deal

Apr 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

First and foremost, Gray has pitched well in a Boston uniform. He has made four starts and has a 4.43 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched. On top of this, he has an 11-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio as well. The ERA number isn't great at first look. But, it's skewed by one outing. Last time out, Gray allowed five earned runs in four innings pitched. But he allowed just five earned runs across his first 16 1/3 innings pitched for Boston in his first three starts.

Plus, that's not the only reason why this deal is skewed heavily in Boston's favor. Clarke currently is on the Injured List down in the minors and is expected to be sidelined until at least June. On Friday,

Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Fitts, unfortunately, will miss the rest of the 2026 season after undergoing surgery to correct a lat strain.

"Richard Fitts had season-ending surgery to address the lat strain that recently landed him on the injured list, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said here in Houston," Guerrero wrote. "Bloom said in the long-term Fitt should recover fine but will be out for 2026."

So, the two biggest acquisitions from the deal for St. Louis are both injured, and one is out for the entire 2026 season. That's just a tough break. For the Red Sox, they got a high-end starter and cash to make the deal easier to deal with.

Right now, the Cardinals' only healthy hurler from the deal is down in the lower levels of the minors. Things could change when these guys get healthy, but right now Boston is winning the deal and it isn't close.