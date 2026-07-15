Red Sox's Trevor Story Is Beating Expectations After Surgery

Despite the recent hot streak, the Boston Red Sox need some more firepower if they want to make it back to the playoffs this season and be a threat.

The Red Sox's pitching is good enough to compete with anyone. Now, the offense needs to follow. Boston has shown signs of life over the last few weeks, which is a big reason why things turned around. It can certainly get better, though.

Boston has multiple internal pieces on the shelf right now, including Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Trevor Story, among others. One thing that is positive for the organization is the fact that The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that Story was recovering from sports hernia surgery "more quickly than expected" before the All-Star break.

"Story had been progressing from sports hernia surgery more quickly than expected. Before the break, he’d begun throwing and light fielding drills," McCaffrey wrote.

The Red Sox Shortstop Is Improving

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the All-Star break, there had begun to be positive reports coming out of Boston about Story. Towards the end of June, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said that it was "probably too optimistic" to suggest that Story would go on a rehab assignment before the All-Star break. That turned out to be true. Story did not begin a minor league rehab assignment before the break.

Story hasn't played in a game since May 14. When he underwent surgery, it was shared that the expected timeline for a return was between eight and 12 weeks. We're right around the eight-week mark right now. Story hasn't begun a rehab assignment yet. When that happens, we'll have a firm timeline on when he could return.

Still the fact that McCaffrey noted that he's healing up faster than expected is very positive. Story took some heat early on this season for his struggles offensively. He was slashing .206/.244/.303 with three homers and 19 RBIs in 41 games played. It's important to note that Story was clearly impacted by the sports hernia injury. If Story can return soon healthy and look like he did last year, that would give Boston a spark.

Last year, he slashed .263/.308/.433 with 25 homers, 96 RBIs and 31 stolen bases in 157 games played. While Story has taken a lot of heat this season, it's important to remember that last year he was one of just a few consistent offensive weapons for Boston down the stretch when it was pushing for a playoff spot. If he can be that guy again, he'll help Boston down the stretch. The Red Sox look better now, but need more offense. Maybe Story could be that spark.