Red Sox Report Card: Letter Grades for All 20 Position Players

The title pretty much says it all.

We're grading the Boston Red Sox's position players, which is a fascinating duty given the up-and-down nature of this season thus far. We'll follow with the pitchers on Tuesday, as the Red Sox send four players to the All-Star Game.

There have been 20 players with at least one plate appearance, so we'll cover them all in order from fewest to most. We're trying not to hand out too many "incomplete" grades, but as we say that, we have to start with one.

Brett Harris: INC

The Red Sox traded for Harris last week and he got all of three plate appearances. He's probably a Triple-A depth piece moving forward.

Tsung-Che Cheng: A-

Jul 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng (39) makes a catch for an out during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the 10 games he's been in the majors, Cheng has done an awfully solid job for a guy who was presumed to be the 40th man on the roster going into spring training. We can ignore the stats for now.

Nate Eaton: D

Eaton was probably sent to Triple-A unfairly given his contributions last year, but he's done himself no favors in 14 games since his promotion back to the show.

Nick Sogard: B

Nick Sogard is always Nick Sogard. He might not always be a fit for the 26-man roster, but whenever he's needed for it, he shows up and holds his own.

Romy Gonzalez: C+

Tempted to go incomplete here as well. It probably would have been a B or a B- before Sunday's hitless performance. A lot of season left here.

Anthony Seigler: A-

Jul 10, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Anthony Seigler (48) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The numbers took a hit over the weekend in New York, but Seigler has generally been a breath of fresh air -- not to mention a worthwhile piece of the controversial trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mickey Gasper: B-

At first, Gasper was the pleasant surprise of the season. Then, before he was eventually returned to Triple-A, he was the guy who kept batting near the top of the lineup for no apparent reason.

Roman Anthony: C

Trying not to dock Anthony too much for all the time he's missed due to injury, but it's kind of unavoidable.

Connor Wong: B+

More than acceptable offensive numbers from a backup catcher, even if he still only has one home run since September 2024.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: B+

May 31, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) rounds third base en route to scoring during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not a question of whether Kiner-Falefa was worth the $6 million the Red Sox spent on him in February. Boston genuinely missed him when he first got injured.

Andruw Monasterio: B-

It's an average offensive profile, and Monasterio hasn't quite joined the lineage of Red Sox lefty killers with Gonzalez and Rob Refsnyder just yet. Some clutch swings, though.

Carlos Narváez: D-

It hurts to see Narváez having such a brutal year two after a fantastic rookie year. But negative-0.3 bWAR was almost grounds for a failing grade.

Trevor Story: F

It took a while to get to the first F, but it was an easy one to hand out. As much as it hurts to say, the Red Sox got significantly better with Story on the injured list.

Masataka Yoshida: B

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When he gets the chance to show he can hit, Yoshida typically proves he's a true pro. He's just probably not a $95 million ballplayer.

Marcelo Mayer: D

In the past, it would have been a serious bummer for Mayer to get injured, but now there's an added layer of drama, because the Red Sox aren't sure they want him back.

Caleb Durbin: B-

Such a hard grade to figure out. For two months, Durbin was the worst qualified hitter in the majors. Now, for the last six weeks, he's been one of the best.

Willson Contreras: A

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) bats against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only reason this isn't an A+ is because Contreras always seems to be flirting with a brawl, and he finally got into one that cost him a five-game suspension -- which will have him out for two more games after the All-Star break.

Ceddanne Rafaela: A-

Every year, Rafaela gets a bit better. This year, that improvement was enough to make him an All-Star. It's looking like that eight-year, $50 million extension was a total steal for Boston.

Jarren Duran: D

If you take out the month of May, it's an F all the way. Can the Red Sox even fathom trading him at this point? They might just be stuck with whatever he gives them in the second half.

Wilyer Abreu: B

Jul 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) singles against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's well on the way to his third straight Gold Glove and he's completely solved his issue against left-handed pitching. Unfortunately, he's doing nothing against righties.