Red Sox Discovering Secret Weapon in Wake of Masataka Yoshida Injury

Mickey Gasper's tenure with the Boston Red Sox has often felt like a will-they-or-won't-they.

After his first stint with the team in 2024 resulted in an 0-for-18 stretch at the plate, Gasper had a strong start to this year following his first call-up from Triple-A. He faded hard in June and wound up being shipped back down, but he's back now, and he's doing damage.

On Tuesday, Gasper homered in his second-straight game serving as the designated hitter. He's essentially serving the same role vacated by the injured Masataka Yoshida, and that could be the perfect role to maximize his talent, at least for a stretch run.

What Mickey Gasper does well

August 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Mickey Gasper (30) hits a one run RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Gasper's offense was falling off a cliff earlier this summer, the Red Sox were asking him to do two things he really shouldn't have been doing: catching and batting leadoff. With Adley Rutschman on the roster, we know he won't have to do the former anymore, and that should set the 30-year-old up for more success with the bat.

But the Red Sox were also trying to utilize Gasper as an everyday player instead of a platoon guy, which was another mistake. To be fair, the roster was barren and the team looked like it was headed for a losing season, but things took an uptick when he was replaced by the likes of Yoshida, Anthony Seigler, and Andruw Monasterio.

After going 2-for-2 on Tuesday with two walks against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Gasper's slash line against right-handed pitching stood at .281/.358/.417. That's a very Yoshida-like output, and with a crowded roster, there's no reason to start him over someone like Jahmai Jones if there's a lefty on the mound.

Maybe none of this will wind up mattering when Trevor Story, Roman Anthony, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa come off the injured list soon. But there's real evidence to support Gasper as an effective fill-in for Yoshida while he's gone.

If it does wind up a short-term stay, on the other hand, at least Gasper made it count. These two wins over Arizona have done wonders to solidify Boston's playoff odds.