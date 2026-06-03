Red Sox-Dodgers Nightmare Dustin May Trade Keeps Getting Worse

The Boston Red Sox haven't been able to string together anything consistently lately.

The Red Sox's pitching has been great overall this season, but outside of that and the performance of guys like Willson Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela, nothing else has been consistent. The major injuries impacting the team right now certainly don't help. Not having Trevor Story, Roman Anthony, and Garrett Crochet is a big deal. But, still, this is a club that should be better than it is, on paper at least.

Boston is now 9-20 at home after dropping the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. It's a perfect example of what has gone wrong with Boston this season. The Red Sox took two games from the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and returned to Fenway Park with two straight wins under their belt and then completely fell flat. Boston has 18 combined runs in its final two games against the Guardians and then lost all of its juice with just two runs on Tuesday against a guy who now has a 4.29 ERA in Shane Baz. It's just how the season has gone. One step forward, and two steps back.

Red Sox fans certainly aren't happy and there's more from earlier in the week that will just add more fuel to that idea. Baseball America shared a column highlighting the hottest overall players in the minors right now and former Red Sox prospect James Tibbs III came in at No. 4 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Former Red Sox Prospect Is Crushing

Feb 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman James Tibbs III against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Scoop: Although he’s dealing with a minor forearm injury, Tibbs has powered up again after a fairly fallow stretch," Baseball America's Josh Norris wrote. "He went nearly a month without homering, then spent the last week catching up. Facing Sugar Land, Tibbs swatted half a dozen home runs, bringing his season total to 17 — three behind D-backs prospect Manuel Peña for the national lead. His 55 runs are also just four behind Cubs prospect Kane Kepley for the minor league lead. If he keeps this up, his big league debut could come fairly soon."

Overall this season, Tibbs has played in 54 games at the Triple-A level and is slashing .322/.426/.659 with a 1.085 OPS, 17 homers, and 51RBIs.

Boston acquired Tibbs in the Rafael Devers deal and then traded him to the Dodgers for six appearances from Dustin May. In those six appearances, May had a 5.40 ERA. So, Boston traded an outfielder who is among the hottest prospects in the sport for pretty much nothing. Not great.

Like Tibbs, Kyle Harrison came over in the Devers trade but he was sent to the Milwaukee Brewers before the 2026 season. After another great outing on Tuesday, Harrison now has a 1.57 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 11 starts. If the Red Sox didn't trade these guys, the Devers trade may not look half-bad. But, alas, here we are.