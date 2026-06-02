Red Sox Lineup vs. Orioles: Two Stars Return for Boston

The Boston Red Sox are going to kick off an important three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Boston enters the contest with two straight wins, but has mightily struggled so far this season. The Red Sox are 9-19 at home at Fenway Park, but are 16-14 on the road this season. The Red Sox's last two wins were against the Cleveland Guardians on the road.

The Red Sox are 25-33 on the season so far and simply need to right the ship as fast as possible. Boston took care of business with two wins against the Guardians and needs to follow up with at least two wins against the Orioles. Baltimore is 28-32 on the season so far and is just two games ahead of the Red Sox in the American League East standings.

Boston is going to send Connelly Early to the mound on Tuesday night. When the Red Sox shared their expected starting lineup on social media on Tuesday afternoon, it was shared that two stars are returning after missing Sunday's contest against the Guardians: first baseman Willson Contreras and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela.

Red Sox's Starting Lineup vs. Baltimore (June 2, 2026)

May 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jarren Duran, LF Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Wilyer Abreu, RF Willson Contreras, 1B Masataka Yoshida, DH Mickey Gasper, C Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B Marcelo Mayer, SS Caleb Durbin, 3B

First game of June 🔜 pic.twitter.com/vMoC0iIU0T — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 2, 2026

Red Sox vs. Orioles Matchup on Tuesday

The fact that Rafaela and Contreras are back in the starting lineup is the best-case scenario for the organization. It was shared on Sunday that Rafaela was scratched late due to a sore lower back. Contreras was also out of the lineup and given some rest due to "occasionally" hyperextending his elbow/arm on swings.

With all of the injuries that have popped up with the organization, there were some nerves throughout the weekend. We've seen a handful of guys miss more time than initially expected, like Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet, for example. On Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe shared that Crochet underwent an MRI due to left lat tightness. Crochet was shut down from throwing and his scheduled bullpen for Tuesday was cancelled.

Boston can't deal with many more injuries. The club is barely limping through the 2026 season as things stand right now. The most positive thing about the club's announced lineup certainly is the fact that Rafaela and Contreras are back.