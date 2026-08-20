Red Sox's Demotion When Trevor Story Returns Is Clear By Now

The infield has been an intriguing dilemma for the Boston Red Sox all season, and a decision will need to be made soon when Trevor Story returns from the injured list.

Some will argue Story shouldn't return at all, given his poor performance early in the season. But the former All-Star was legitimately good down the stretch for Boston last year, and even ignoring how highly paid he is, his pedigree merits one more chance to stick on the playoff roster.

So as his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester heats up (it started on Sunday, the Red Sox have to be thinking about who to demote. A few weeks ago, that choice might have gone one way, but now it seems beyond obvious that it should go another.

Red Sox need to keep Nick Sogard over Anthony Seigler

Aug 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Nick Sogard (20) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Seigler seemed to have a decent grip on the starting second-base job a few weeks ago, and he was becoming a bit of a fan favorite with his "Tony Seagulls" nickname. But since his most recent call-up, 28-year-old Nick Sogard has completely wrested that job from Seigler's grasp.

Sogard hit his first career home run on Wednesday in his 93rd major league game, bringing his season OPS/OPS+ up to .751/115. Since his last promotion, in 20 games beginning on July 29, he's got a .764 OPS that includes a killer .387 on-base percentage.

But the defense is where Sogard really separates himself from Seigler, and we really don't need to do any statistical digging to see it. Seigler has had several moments with slipshod hands in the field, many of which have come in the clutch, while Sogard is making plays like this:

In fact, although the roster mechanics get tricky, we'd even make the case for Sogard to stay when Isiah Kiner-Falefa comes off the IL, too. Admittedly, it's hard to find a way to make that work outside of designating Jahmai Jones (or Kiner-Falefa himself) for assignment, but the numbers say Sogard deserves playing time, full stop.

In a season when the names that were expected to step up have somewhat shrunk away, the likes of Sogard and Andruw Monasterio have separated themselves from the pack. They deserve to not only keep their spots, but to keep playing big roles as long as they're producing.